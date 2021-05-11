Resume: “We had a good first half, I think we were superior in that part. We always had the conviction of finding victory when Granada drew.”

Fear of another tie: “Ghosts of the draw? There are none, they are all out. We want the achievement of being in Europe and we are going to fight until the end.”

Borja Iglesias: “I am very happy for him. All teams need a scorer, Borja is a player who works hard and always wants to help the team.”

Changes: “Lainez, Rodri and Tello activated the team and made the last 15 minutes so good.”

William Carvalho: “He had been training well. He had a great first half in which we were superior to Granada and then he was feeling the weight of the minutes. We have a team that must be taken advantage of and I think they responded.”

Joaquin: “He deserves it very much. He is turning 40 but his physique is several years younger. He contributes to the team on and off the pitch. We have to congratulate him because he deserves it.”