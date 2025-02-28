The Betic coach points out that “he did not train because his transfer to Palmeiras seems to be terminated; There is a squad and with what we have we will try to get as high as possible » He said Abde will be back next week and wait for William Carvalho integrated into the break



02/28/2025



Updated at 12: 53h.





Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betistalked about the march of Titor Roque to Palmeiras and its direct decline for the match against Real Madrid and from here until the end of the season. The Chilean coach pointed out that «Vitor Roque did not train because his transfer to Palmeiras seems to be terminated. Yesterday was not known yet and today he stopped training, ”he considered.

The technician, in addition, was questioned by the decrease in the potential the team with the exit of an attacker with the already closed market and responded. «18 players have left And I have not commented on any reason why they leave or do not leave, so I do not comment with him either. I have no further comments, players have gone this year for different reasons. There is a squad and with which we have we will try to get as high as possible, ”he insisted.

On the stage of Vitor Roque in Betis and if he had an incidence, Pellegrini valued his evolution: «He is a 19 -year -old who in Barcelona could play little and here, many games. I was progressing, improving different things training with quality players and was in the logical progression of every young player such as Assane, Jesus and all those who start in professionalism. And with Vitor it was not different «.

In addition, Pellegrini talked about other players who are low for this Saturday’s duel like Abde and William Carvalho. On the Moroccan he pointed out that “he has a strong blow that still prevents him from training regularly, he should not spend a couple of days and next week he will be with the group,” he said. And by the Portuguese midfielder he claimed that “we are going to see week after week. It is a joy for all that received the medical discharge, which is the first step to get into normal. He will lack two or three weeks to do the work back to the intensity with the rest and we will see when it will be available. After the break we will have it totally integrated ».