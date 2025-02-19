02/19/2025



Updated at 1:38 p.m.





Manuel Pellegrini He attended this Wednesday to the media in the previous duel of the qualifier of Conference League before him Gent. The coach of Betis He shared his sensations before the European duel:

Low and William Carvalho

«We have had moments of up to ten injured, I have always said that there is a squad in charge of getting the season ahead, I think we have to focus on those who are. The Celso and Marc are going to see how injuries evolve. It is difficult to know how much they will take. William Carvalho has two or three weeks left to work in full, he is beginning to do so and hopefully we will recover it as soon as possible ».

Antony level

«The most important thing has been Antony’s attitude and self -criticism. If that million is paid for him it is because he has a great level and could not give up as he would have liked in United. His arrival was a revenge with himself. I told him to play calm and demonstrate what he can do. He does simple things and is good for the team. Hopefully keep the same level ».

Has Jesús Rodríguez surprised?

«It has not surprised me because we have always seen him train. We know the conditions it has. It is important for young people is to demonstrate when they have the opportunity, and Jesus has demonstrated it. Many young people then have a downturn because one thing is to get there and another to stay with high level competition. To the extent that I progress, you will have the option to continue playing. He has many more things to deliver ».









Does Jesus have to finish in a Top team? Remember Joaquín?

«Conditions are left over. Comparing it with Joaquín is bold. Physics are a bit like. You have to support it to get far away ».

Vitor Roque Holder?

«I see Vitor very focused on what he has to do. He is very young and is starting his career, has a wide margin of progress and works a lot. I don’t see it discouraged, competition is always good. Tomorrow we will see what the initial eleven is ».

The return of Fornals and Bellerín

«We hope that next week I can start working, I don’t know if completely. Hector is already starting, I think he will be next week, maybe at the end of the week ».

Chelsea or Vitoria Guimaraes?

«First we are going to qualify and then we will see who touches us. That of the final with Chelsea are speculation. The rivals are all difficult equally and with which it has to demonstrate. One is as difficult as the other ».

The less common players for the game against the Gent?

«What we have to see is a team that is not playing with the 0-3 of the first leg, if not a game at home. You have to maintain the spirit of solidarity, keep the goal blank. Let’s see what the initial eleven is between today and tomorrow ».

Abde’s situation

«The players go through different moments during the season. He is the player who creates the most goal occasions in LaLiga. It has a large merit and a counter that the definition makes it hurried. It has been very useful for us and will continue to be ».

The injuries

«The injuries are not all the same. Not only does it happen to us, if we review all teams all have a lot. A single reason is not the reason, but the number of matches influences the teams that play the most parties.