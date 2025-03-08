The coach of Betis, Manuel Pellegrinidoes not want the smallest mistake tomorrow against the You Palmas. Has made it clear at a press conference that has to park the European tie against the Vitoria To give one hundred percent in LaLiga, where a triumph in Villamarín against the Canaries would mean taking a very important step in terms of the objectives in the regular competition. Then, the turn of the eighths of the Conference will arrive in Portugalwhere the team needs to win to pass.

However, Pellegrini nor think of rotations: «The most important thing is not to think of Thursday and think only of winning tomorrow. We will get the best possible alignment to gain three points that are very important for us to continue in the fight for the top positions. We play in our house and decide knowing the degree of recovery of each player. The team is fine, recovering from Thursday’s effort, that this is not seen until 48 hours after the game, ”said the Chilean.

Questioned about the possibility of fighting in LaLiga for a fifth place that could be entitled next season to dispute the Champions League, Pellegrini, in his line, sent a clear message: “If we think about the future without demonstrating in the present, it will be complicated”.

As for the squad of the campushe admitted that «it is true that there are players who accumulate many minutes, not only Isco and Antony, also the three centrals (Bartra, Natan and Diego Llorente) come with a lot of load. Playing on Thursdays always takes its toll on Sundays, especially when it comes to two visits in a row, which will happen to us next week, that we will play in Portugal and Madrid (Leganés). Hopefully we are one hundred percent because we need to get these three points at home, they are essential in the fight for Europe ».









Finally, the Betic Mr. Ángel Ortizhow good performance offered the first team to its injury: «He is still recovering. He is already training but is not yet a hundred percent. All future citations will depend on the performance of the squad at that time and the players who are jumping from the subsidiary will come or not to the extent that we need them. Angel helped us a lot for many games and we’ll see what happens with him, with Paul, with Jesus, and with other youth players who have helped us this course ».