Manuel Pellegrini was leaving The Ceramics with the satisfaction of a triumph with heroic overtones due to the obstacles his team overcame in the match. The Engineer spoke of a “very important” victory because it was achieved “against a direct rival, a very good team that has had all week to prepare for the match” unlike Betis, who barely had any rest since they played a European matchday. «We arrived on Friday and traveled on Saturday. The team has had a commendable spirit. We were much superior in the first half and in the second we held on in an orderly manner,” analyzed the Chilean.

«We have received a lot of criticism because maybe not all the games were liked, but we have achieved our objectives today. A great game was played against a very difficult opponent who only plays one game a week. We boarded the plane again on Saturday and the team left convinced from the first minute to win.until the absurd expulsion, when the game changed direction. We took refuge at the back with personality and a lot of dedication to hold on to the score,” he said.

Pellegrini had to be asked about the red card for Chimy Ávila and this was his long explanation of the key play of the match. «I see the expulsion as a general issue. For red cards and penalties, it should be an obligation for the referee to review them. He ruined a match that was very balanced. If you go to see it and it is red, there is nothing to say. He doesn’t touch it, it’s a trip and a yellow card. With that obligation, football would improve a lot. Don’t be ashamed if you make a mistake. Unbalance the game with an unfair and absurd expulsion. We have had will, dedication and order. Then came Lo Celso’s goal and tried to keep the score. I don’t know why it showed me yellow. I told him to go see her. I think they are tension and pressure exceeded. The VAR must be an ally and not an enemy,” he said in statements to DAZN LaLiga.

He elaborated on this issue in the La Cerámica press room. «I am not a referee. I think that the referees should always look at them in the VAR without being called. If you look at it on the screen and think it’s an expulsion, you throw it out and that’s it. For me, it’s a trip, it doesn’t touch the leg. It’s yellow, but I’m not a referee. As an obligation and as a general normal, I should go look at it at the VAR,” the green and white coach insisted.









As a consequence of the unjust expulsion, the Betis He played with one man less for about 60 minutes. «The second goal was very important. It gave us a little more peace of mind. We try to stop both bands because Villarreal puts in a lot of centers and we leave Lo Celso with Parejo. We handled the match well, which was the third of the week and traveling from Moldova arriving in Seville on Friday night. The team has a lot of merit and I am very happy for Betis,” he highlighted.

The team had to row and work a lot in the second half. «Some times they were going to create us because they have very technical players in the last third of the field, but the team has done a great defensive job. In the second half there were a couple of crosses that we took on the line and we also had one to score the third, but the important thing is the three points,” Pellegrini summarized.

«We have a break in December. The objective is to be in both short competitions and score as many points as possible in LaLiga. There are six points left to play in the first round and we will see the objectives later. You have to go game by game. I congratulate the team for how the players give themselves», he added.

Pellegrini gives a good grade to this first part of the season. «We come to play with the conviction of adding the three points. In December we have to have an evaluation. We are current in the Cup, now we want to qualify in the Conference and in LaLiga we were a little low on points. It is a good semester evaluation despite the different circumstanceslike injuries, which have prevented us from being an even team. “Very happy, I congratulate the team for overcoming a rival as good as Villarreal.”

Getting a two-goal lead was key to starting the second half in the best possible way, reducing stress and increasing peace of mind. “The 0-2, with Gio’s great free kick, was fundamental,” Pellegrini acknowledged. I have always said that individualities make the difference, so the team has to rebuild itself. We have five casualties that are not easy to make up for with so many games left to play,” he recalled in conclusion.