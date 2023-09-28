As captain he brought his Roma to the fans, at the end of the match, to apologize and also take the right blame (euphemism). And as captain now he tries to put on his armor and also put it on the group. Lorenzo Pellegrini has a pinched face after the 4-1 defeat against Genoa. But he knows that something will have to change. “It’s not possible that Roma have such a ranking, we absolutely have to win against Frosinone and everyone give something more. Only in this way can we get out of moments like these.”

in defense of Rome

Yet the team also seemed emptied of soul, heart, desire and determination. “No, I don’t agree, it’s not true that we didn’t put our soul into it – continues Pellegrini – If this is the feeling we had from the outside, I’m sorry. I, on the other hand, had a different feeling inside, that we could have drawn the match and even won. And then on that restart the 3-1 corner arrived and everything changed. I repeat, now the only thing that matters is understanding what is happening and fixing the situation immediately. In difficult moments we need to work and give more than we give, because it is clear that it is not enough.” Then, however, Pellegrini also defends the relationship between the group and José Mourinho. “The empathy between us and the coach is always very high, I can say this with certainty. And when I say that we must all give more I mean precisely in reference to what he asks of us.”