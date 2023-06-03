“Hello everyone, a few hours have passed since the final in Budapest and I wanted to address a thought to all our fans, to those who were in the stadiums, to those who watched us from home and those who fought with us until the end. You have been unique, I wanted to thank you, because it is from the beginning of the season, from the presentation with Shaktar, until the final on Wednesday, you have shown us all your love and everything you have done for us this season will remain forever. always on your skin and in your heart. We wanted to give you another immense joy, another trophy. What I can tell you is that we didn’t succeed, but together with you everything always seems easier. The future battles that await us we will always play together I have never hidden what our ambitions were, I have always tried to instill certainty in my teammates and this will be what I will continue to do. An important match awaits us on Sunday and we want to give you back the hug you have given us throughout the season . I’m here to remind everyone that As Roma is a big family and will always remain united.”