Manuel Pellegrini turns his starting eleven against Valladolid, looking for a configuration that allows him a better offensive performance. Against Alavés, Betis showed signs of having improved defensively compared to last season, but upstairs, with two long shots as the only occasions apart from the goal, he left a lot to be desired. The famous football blanket: cover your legs or head.

As it worked decently behind, it does not seem that the Chilean coach is going to touch the goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo, the defenders or the defensive midfielder who did the best in Mendizorroza, Guido Rodríguez. From there up there are many changes in the eleven except for Channels, who once again becomes the most indisputable footballer of the team just as it happened last season.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of September 18, 2020

Joaquín started briskly but soon died down; Fekir was fouled although he created little danger; Carvalho walked in his insubstantial line and Borja Iglesias was left without auction. Men like Aitor Ruibal, who revolutionized the game in the last minutes, or the striker Cristian Tello They knock on the doors of ownership and on that your technician will have to decide imminently.

It will also be necessary to see which is the physical state of fundamental men like Andrés Guardado and Loren Morón. The Mexican, who did not make the list for Vitoria, has not trained fully this week either after some physical problems and the Marbella striker began exercising with the group a few days ago, after overcoming the coronavirus. The possibility of adding two wins in the first two days after several years is well worth a ‘return’ to the blanket.