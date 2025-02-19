

Manuel Pellegrini He attended the media this Wednesday in the previous duel back of the Conference League tie against the Gent. In addition to responding to issues related to Thursday’s duel, Betis coach was asked about the following issues:

The delicate arbitration situation

«I see it as a delicate moment without a doubt. As the end approaches each one tries to take advantage in their own way. I don’t say it now, he says it a long time ago. Arbitrating is difficult and the VAR helps a lot. The VAR is never to blame, the referee is. The important thing is to commit the least possible failures. I think that with the VAR the referees have to be calmer. Technicians and players have to collaborate more. There is an aspect of spectacle in LaLiga that we have to improve it .. the arbitrator var relationship must be very clear ».

Look at Europe in LaLiga

«I have always said that recovering from Thursday to Sunday is difficult. More when you have to travel. You look first the classification tomorrow, then we evaluate wear, performance and look at the Getafe because you don’t have to fix any of the season. Now you have to continue in the fight to try to continue in European competition. First we classify and then we see the Getafe ».

Defensive solidity

«It is always important that the team feels safe. We were fitting many goals for specific details and we must not fall into despair. He believed that it was not time to change everything and the team has shown. The eleven participate in defensive work. I wish we maintain that tendency of early season ».









System with a defensive pivot

«All systems are good or bad in terms of how players execute it. In neither of the two games have made us goals. The Celta and two Athletic did three. The important thing is individual yields and not make mistakes. We were not playing badly, but for specific things we did not get the results. Good players can play normally. The Celso plays from the Celso and Isco of Isco and contribute to the team ».