This Betis has few similarities with the one who imposed himself on Real Madrid just six months ago in the Benito Villamarín. It does have practically the same names, although the intentions on the lawn do not resemble that project directed by Ruby which ended up falling into the void after confinement. Pellegrini He took the controls and did so with premises that at the moment infected a certain character of illusion to the squad and the fans. Although that is not enough. The Chilean coach varied mentalities, outlined a greater framework of effort on the pitch and drew lines of strength that seemed absent for years. In the two rounds signed so far, Betis covered defensive deficiencies that caused so much damage in recent seasons. Despite this, the Verdiblancos reigned against Real Madrid in the last three years with performances that were the best of their season. With Pellegrini, the work focuses on fireworks.

It exists in Heliopolis the hope that the Verdiblanco team will find a kind of miracle man in Pellegrini to multiply by two or three the performance of a squad that stayed in position 15 a few months ago. For this, the best is expected Fekir, the one that aspires to make a qualitative leap that elevates it to the European elite. Also the best Channels, which does appear in every daily appointment. The path of Setien and Ruby is there. But Pellegrini wants one of his own.