Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini appreciated what happened in the clash against Real Madrid: “I think we were superior to Real Madrid throughout the first half. We are on the right track. Then it was more even and with the penalty and the expulsion it cannot be evaluated. It was too much that the VAR, the penalty, the expulsion were together … “.

What do you think of the controversial plays?

-They told me that before the penalty there is a clear Mayoral offside that was not valued. It took a long time, they are decisions that are decisive and I don’t know if they were right or not. Competing against Madrid, expulsions, penalties and VAR is very complicated.

Do you think your team was harmed by the referee?

-I’m just saying that playing against all of them is difficult. The referee must impart justice and it is seen that all the injustices were against Madrid.

There were positives.

-I am more sure than ever that we are on the right path, even when in the end with one less we went to look for the tie. I’m happy with the attitude we have on the pitch, these games always have a double difficulty.

Do you like VAR?

Yes, but sometimes it’s always against you like today. I prefer the performance of the eleven against eleven team.