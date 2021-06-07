The irruption of PSG by Georginio Wijnaldum, you’re close to changing your mind and sign for the French club (Barça will not raise its offer), has made the Barça club react and activate market plans B of those who had collected information in recent months. As AS has learned, within that agenda, Barcelona has focused on Lorenzo Pellegrini (19-7-1996). Pellegrini has been one of the players fundamentals of Rome in the season just ended. Juice 47 official matches, in which he scored 11 goals and gave 9 assists. He added almost 3,400 minutes and has been called up for the Eurocup. He has already played 17 times with the Italian National Team. With the Azzurra, has scored two goals. This week he did not play against the Czech Republic.

Pellegrini ends contract next year, what it would make the operation cheaper in case Barça decided definitely go after him. The Barça club could also consider putting players in the operation, although it is not clear that Mourinho, just landed in the Italian capital, I am about to give facilities in negotiations.

The Barça attend with disbelief to transfer evaporation by Georginio Wijnaldum, that at the end of the week he received a dizzying offer from PSG That, according to sources from the Barça club, practically doubles what Barça offers. Humphrey Nijman and Jan Kabalt, your agents, the same ones who visited the Barça offices to close the deal with the Barça club, have sent the Barça leaders the offer from the french. Wijnaldum awaits news at the concentration in Holland, where Frenkie de Jong makes its efforts to convince him. But the decision seems made. Barça, just in case, has already set to work on alternatives like Pellegrini in case, as he suspects, Wijnaldum ends up leaving the Catalans, who have been a whole season behind him, and signs for PSG. Indirectly, the Wijnaldum negative would give more prominence, in the absence of more signings, Ilaix Moriba, that the negotiation for the extension of his contract begins these weeks. What it does have of course Barça the thing is will not move from initial offer. If Wijnaldum prefers the economic offer, he will end up at PSG and Pellegrini will be one of the names that will sound in the culé summer.