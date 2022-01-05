Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini appreciated his team’s cup victory against Valladolid. “We played a very complete game but confidence was intact, as you can see. There were only two defeats, it happens to many teams. We scored three goals and missed many more, it was a good step towards the next tie, “he said.

Defending. “It was important to keep a clean sheet and for that we all had to work. Maybe goals were missing up front but we faced Valladolid with confidence.”

Valladolid. “He had many substitutions but they also found a very complete Betis”.

Lightning. “We started the second round, each game is going to be important and we have to add. We will start tomorrow to think about Rayo.”