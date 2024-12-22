Manuel Pellegrini’s reading of the game was very clear. A kind of déjà vu was experienced. Because the team generated enough chances to win and could not do so like in other games this season. «We played a good game. Lightning arrived shortly. We had the necessary opportunities to finish. There were three or four hand in hand that we did not know how to materialize. It is the tone of this year. Opportunities must be realized,” lamented the Chilean. «I have never said that I was not concerned -in reference to the lack of effectiveness-. In the first games we missed several points because of that. Football is like that. Pressure makes you make the wrong decision. “It was our turn at home and I think we missed two points.”

He was asked about Lo Celso’s game, much more active and influential in Betis’ game without Isco on the field. Pellegrini, in this sense, does not hesitate. He wants both of them on the field whenever possible. «They always have to play together when they are both there. In the first half, Gio went to the right sector, but was free to go inside. He has no problems taking control of the ball with Isco. They both have freedom of movement. I have no doubt that, with both of them, the team will have much more quality,” he assured.

Vitor Roque and the chances missed by the Brazilian were also questioned. «He is young and is starting his career, he is 19 years old and we cannot ask him for experience. He kills 90 minutes running. He caused the penalty and had the chance and a one-on-one situation. As you calm down, you will have greater precision in your finishes in the area. It is growing and gives us a lot,” commented the Engineer, who was asked to evaluate the calendar year. «There is one more game left in the first round and we have to try to get to 30 points to fight for Europe. We deserved more points in many games. We have not achieved them. In the other two competitions the important thing was to be classified. “It’s not a bad semester but we have to improve it in the second part of the championship,” he indicated.

The winter market opens soon and it seems that Betis will move in it looking for more goals. Pellegrini, in any case, did not dispel the doubt. «It is something that we are going to discuss internally. I have always said that the important thing is to know what resources you have to go to the market. Cedric and Juanmi had scoring chances that if they convert we might be talking about other things. “We are going to analyze calmly to see what we can bring if we bring someone,” he considered. «You may want a striker, but we have to see what resources there are if we have to bring one. If there is something to improve, it is that we are achieving little,” he acknowledged.