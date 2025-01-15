



Bitter night, direct to the saddest annals of the recent history of the King’s Cup of Betis what they experienced and suffered this Wednesday in Montjuic, where the green and white team were immensely overwhelmed by a cyclone called Barcelona that not only eliminated Pellegrini’s team with astonishing finality, but they have also lost a very important member of the squad such as is Aitor, who suffers a sprained ankle after a fortuitous action in which the Catalan has been forced by said ailment to leave the field of play when the match had barely begun. started.

Pellegrini has spoken about Aitor’s situation, who has the misfortune that a Gerard Martin impact on his foot and dislodged him when resting his left ankle on the Montjuic grass, something that the Betis right-back does unnaturally, as he leaves the field of play helped by members of the club’s medical services Heliopolitan and ends up leaving the field in the 21st minute of play, which is when Sabaly enters.

Pellegrini was asked in the press room about the physical condition of Aitor who was seen at the end of the match holding two crutches. The Green and White coach had already elevated this condition to a sprain, but it was still too early to know the real extent of the injury, something that the Betis will still have to wait for: “He had a sprained ankle and we will see in the next few hours “How serious it is,” Pellegrini specifically reflected, visibly upset in his appearance by the way in which the Betic team was dismissed and also suffered the loss of Aitor, who could be joined by Bartra, who also left at half-time of the match due to a blow. suffered. Llorente entered through him.