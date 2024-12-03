The three consecutive defeats (Valencia, Mlada Boleslav and Real Sociedad) that make up Real Betis’ current crisis are included in a trend that goes beyond the situation of this horrible stretch after the break and that represent the confirmation of a trend in form of falling reliability of a team that in the current calendar year has already exceeded the number of defeats it experienced in 2020, 2021, 2022 or 2023 and surpassing with You increase the average number of setbacks in relative terms that are expected from this team, with 36 percent of the matches played being defeated by the opponent on duty. Pellegrini’s Betis is not a well-known face, accustomed to obtaining many more victories than setbacks and which has six games left in 2024 (Sant Andreu, Barcelona, ​​Petrocub, Villarreal, Helsinki and Rayo) to somewhat fix its statistics and get rid of the doubts that now address your present. The fact is that 2024 has been confirmed as the worst year for Betis in the hands of Pellegrini in a downward trend that had its zenith in the 2022 Cup title and that, after a profound restructuring of the squad to avoid the possibility of wear and tear on the coach’s speech after such a long cycle, he faces new problems at this stage. 2024 coincides with the calendar year in which Manu Fajardo made the decisions in sports management, replacing Ramón Planes, who in turn took over from Antonio Cordón. The club's commitment to a man of the house instead of a more senior professional with an extensive resume like the previous ones also temporarily coincides with this drift. And is that with the one from San Sebastián, Betis reaches sixteen stumbles in 2024, 36 percent of the total games played since January. This is an unparalleled figure for Pellegrini's time. In total, the Betic team has played 45 official matches this year. They began by losing to Celta in Balaídos 2-1 and then being eliminated in the Copa del Rey against Alavés 1-0 in the round of 32. And the Heliopolitan team experienced its worst streak under Pellegrini during this time, with four consecutive defeats in LaLiga (Atlético, Villarreal, Rayo and Girona) after also being eliminated in the Conference against Dinamo Zagreb in the play off. And he took a step back in the First Division by only being able to qualify for seventh place and settling for the third continental competition when he had become accustomed to going to the Europa League (three consecutive years with Pellegrini). And the start of the 2024-25 season is being irregular, with a bad European image and located in the middle of the table in LaLiga with five wins, five draws and five losses. To compare the degree of these numbers, a comparison is sought with the previous years of Pellegrini and the situation is eloquent. 2024 has surpassed 2023 as the year with the most defeats against the Chilean, given that then there were fifteen and now, sixteen, waiting for the six games that still remain. Furthermore, in 2023 they celebrated 22 wins and now have 17. In 2022, the year of the Copa del Rey title, the balance was notable with 26 wins, 14 draws and eleven setbacks. And the best calendar year, without a doubt, was 2021 with 29 wins, 14 draws and 9 losses. 2020 also enters into this comparison with Pellegrini’s sequence between September and December as soon as it arrives in Heliopolis. It was, until now, the most complicated moment for the Chilean given that he still did not have the credit accumulated during this time as a Betic and he started in a really irregular way with seven wins, one draw and nine losses. Therefore, the reaction in 2021 was spectacular and hence the data that reflected it. In terms of percentages, the current Betis has lost 36 percent of the total games played in 2024 when in 2023 it was 28, in 2022 It was 22 and in 2021, 18. The highest figure in this series was 2020, with fewer games played (only 19) when more than half (53 percent) concluded with Betic disappointments. Thus, the trend is interpreted equally between the errors in the restructuring of the squad after the departure of important elements in its solidity (Canales, Guardado, Joaquín, Borja Iglesias, Luiz Henrique, Pezzella, Guido Rodríguez, Fekir), the suitability of the signings in this time (Chimy, Bakambu or Ricardo among the most discussed), the injuries (Fekir, Isco, Guido, William Carvalho, Marc Roca, Bakambu) and the sporting decisions by Pellegrini himself, now controversial both his preferences in the lineups and in the distribution of prominence of his elements. It is worth remembering that during his time with Pellegrini Betis has played in five different competitions (LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Europa League, Conference League and Spanish Super Cup) and that has always moved in the upper-middle zone of the First Division classification, in addition to winning the 2022 Copa del Rey title. Chilean, the Verdiblancos have broken several performance records, including the four consecutive continental classifications and the number of total victories of a coach in the elite as a Verdiblanco, hence this sequence is so striking in the career of a coach who has a consolidated contract until 2026.

