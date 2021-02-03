Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini appeared in the preview of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match that his team played against Athletic on Thursday at Benito Villamarín. “Everyone is excited to continue in this tournament. Athletic has just defeated Madrid and Barcelona and won the Super Cup. The ideal would be to get as high as possible in the Copa de Rey. The rival is difficult and we have to play a very good game. You have to be ambitious and want to win something, that enriches the careers of the players and the coaches, “said the Chilean.

Marcelino. “Athletic had good and bad moments with the previous coach, they decided to change and there are the results with the new coach. Marcelino has given his team the stamp that he normally gives them. I have not played against him, the teams have played that we direct “.

Two competitions. “The teams during the season always have bad moments. If there are two bad moments it will be difficult to enter Europe and if there are three fights for relegation. We reacted in December and we improved in January and we also embarked on the fight for European positions. We never leave LaLiga aside “.

Borja Iglesias. “I always do the formation that I think is best and then one can have variations. We have used the squad, it is impossible to play with just one eleven. I am distributing minutes among the most convenient ones. Borja will be quoted and has the same possibilities as the other 19 players” .

4-0 of the first round. “In defeats and victories you always learn, but the games are different. A game three months ago is not the same as tomorrow.”

Seville in the semifinals. “It does not put pressure on us. If we enter the semifinals we will see which rival we have. That Sevilla are in the semifinals is just a statistic and has nothing to do with our mission.”

Market. “Before the January market began, I said that Betis was not in a position to bring in anyone. I am satisfied with the squad although as a coach I would like to have the greatest amount of resources. There is an institutional reality, the squad has responded to expectations . Sanabria weakened her in one position and Yassin Fekir replaces Camarasa in some way. We will try to finish the year as well as possible with this squad. “

Claudio Bravo and Guido. “Claudio joined the field so I think that by next week he should be in a position to enter the list of summons. Guido is already in conditions and will be called up for this match.”

Yassin Fekir. “Now he has the chance to play in the first team, before he had no record. He has trained with us since the beginning of the season. He is technical and skilled, he can occupy various positions but for my taste he is a creative midfielder.”