Manuel Pellegrini is one of the best allies for Aissa Mandi to renew her contract with Betis in the coming days. The club took up the matter again to try to extend the continuity of the Algerian, who currently has a contract until June 2021 with the Verdiblanca entity. The Chilean coach is his best asset in two contexts: the center-back wants guarantees of a highly demanding sports project and has already seen changes in this regard compared to last season. Premium for him is the possibility of fighting again for European levels and he believes that this reality may be on the table with the arrival of the Chilean as it was with Quique Setién. The coach is also an important factor for the club: the Chilean made it clear that he has the defender and that he trusts in his qualities, something that was also reflected in his decision to give him a place in the starting eleven since he landed in Heliópolis.

In this way, the differences between Mandi and Betis were shortened thanks to the arrival of Pellegrini this summer. The club is aware that for Mandi the economic factor was not a priority, but a sports project with better pillars. The distances between the two are scarce and Betis hope to close their renewal in the coming days. Antonio Cordón himself admitted in his last public appearance that it is a matter that has already been addressed and that there will be news soon. The club already improved the contracts of players such as Joaquín, Canales and Guardado last season.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of October 10, 2020

Mandi had a good start to the campaign under the orders of Manuel Pellegrini, although his expulsion in Getafe prevented him from being in the game against Valencia. The coach has more tricks in the center of his defense such as Sidnei and Víctor Ruiz, in addition to Marc Bartra, who was not indisputable so far. The Chilean’s confidence in Mandi is one of the motivations for Betis to extend the contract of a footballer who showed his best version in Heliópolis when Quique Setién took over from the bench. Then the Cantabrian chose the Algerian and Pezzella was the central defender who left the Verdiblanco team before the start of the season. Now, Mandi wants to confirm that that alliance with Setién can be extended under the leadership of Manuel Pellegrini.