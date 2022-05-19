There is a fifth place at stake in this visit of the Betis to the Santiago Bernabeu. Was anything more expected? heliopolis for this last stake of the season? Maybe yes. It would be the best reflection that a certain degree of ambition was definitively installed in the Verdiblanco club, which touched on the option of fighting for the Champions League In this final stretch of The league. Today Pellegrini wants a brilliant close. Juanmi intends to conquer his scoring crown. Fekir you need to conquer the stage of stages. And others want to say goodbye from the lawn. It will be a course for history. But Betis wants to start painting and making sketches for his next project. One in which to aspire to more is always present. That aspiration that Pellegrini, the manager of this present brilliance, has tattooed on his skin.

The best version of Betis did not reach the end of the course. At least he does not find the way to expose that football that amazed at times between November and February and that manufactured the desire of the present. There are less energies. But Pellegrini intends that they be completely exhausted in a date that is always special for him and it is for those who jump onto the pitch. The champion as a guide to be measured. There will be no reservations and there will be daring on stage, beyond the fact that his rival has her sights set on the final of Paris. Will it be fifth or will it be sixth. Nothing will disturb that this Betis has made many fall in love again after several seasons of truncated emotions and paper illusions. The hope of the present leans on Pellegrini to try to assault the fiefdom of the real Madrid and show that there are more arguments on stage for this Betis. And, above all, that they are here to stay.