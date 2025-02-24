02/24/2025



Updated at 1:33 p.m.





Once the clash at the Coliseum was over, where Betis yesterday reaped an important victory against Getafe, Manuel Pellegrini He took stock of the triumph in the press room: «It was a very important victory. First, because we faced an always difficult opponent who came from an important streak. He was a direct rival and the team came demonstrating the security of these last games. They are three important points that bring us closer to us in a league that is very tight to get those European positions ».

Asked if the result did justice on the pitch, the Chilean coach considered that “it was a match in which we were superior to them. We made two goals, we made a stick, we had Clarras goal chances … It was a well -played match for both teams, even by the Getafe, which usually cuts plays. There were no loss of time or anything. We overcome them, ”said the Chilean.

The Verdiblanco coach was also questioned about statements of David Soria that Betis wasted time at the end. In this regard, he said that «in the last minutes of the game, all the teams that are winning have time, but did not simulate. I have not heard the statements, but they do not correspond to today’s party, ”he insisted.

As for the party that Antony developed, as well as his expulsion in the last stages of the party, Pellegrini said that “just as it came, he made a very complete party. He was permanently creating occasions and danger in the Getafe area. I have not seen the expulsion, I can’t say why it was. If the referee considered her, unfortunately we will not be able to count on him. In this sense, following the proper names, the Betic coach referred to the integration of Cucho Hernández On the squad, who started as a starter yesterday afternoon in Getafe: «He makes movements to space, he has a goal occasion … he is gradually integrated. I came from preseason, but I think he has made two very complete games, ”he said.









Regularity and identity

Regarding the regularity that Betis is showing in LaLiga, he said that “for quite some time we did not get the results, but not only were we irregular. There are six or seven teams with a lot of difference. That we have a difference of four or five points with the Getafe does not mean that it is not involved. More than irregularity of the teams, I think it is A LaLiga match». In the same way, he referred to the identity of the team in saying that «the idea of ​​the game we have never lost it. We have been regular in many aspects. That regularity between attack and defense, perhaps, has happened to us in some matches. We have also had many injured. To the extent that good footing players are gathering, an idea is being made. We want to fight and continue to be a competitive team both on the conference and in LaLiga ».

Finally, Pellegrini was asked by the penalty pitcher after the maximum penalty executed by ISCO in the Coliseum: «The pitcher was assigned, it was Isco. We have already had episodes of this type in previous matches. It also corresponded as a captain to decide the game, ”he concluded on this issue.