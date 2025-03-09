He Real Betis He has taken the victory by the minimum against Las Palmas thanks to a goal by Diego Llorente. It was a thick game at times, although Verdiblancos were the ones that showed the most intensity for taking the three points. As an assessment, Manuel Pellegrini pointed out from the press room of Benito Villamarín that «I thought it was a very important and difficult triumph. We knew that Thursday was going to take its toll, to the extent that we could not open the score early. Defensively we had no problem. We were concentrated that they could not grab us against or with a stopped ball. That goal of Diego and the penalty of Isco came out. It is a very positive result. The expulsion of EsSUGO? I would not focus only on an action. I was very happy for the team’s maturity to get the three points«.

On the type of game that developed against the whole, admitted the coach who “was what he expected. We knew that the palms was having complicated moments; They locked themselves back and tried to grab us against. We hope to continue in Conference, on Thursday we will look for the classification for the next round. Those who came behind (in LaLiga) had difficult games; We have a small mattress of points that will serve us in the future, hopefully, to continue in the two competitions «. On the other hand, in terms of the yellow that Johnny Cardoso saw when he was replaced, he said that “it was not scheduled. Johnny, unfortunately, sees the fifth card. Unfortunately in quotes because He has a muscle injury that still prevents him from being in the next games. We will see the medical body what it says as to whether it is injury or just contracture «.ç.

Betis’s objectives

Pellegrini also referred to the objectives of the season, saying that «the team has focused its mentality and objective on classify on Thursday. Once we get to qualify at Conference, hopefully so, we will think of the following three points. We’ll see at the end of the season what we get to «. In this sense, the Chilean added that »we have to win the Leganés in the next game if we want to continue up. We still have a three -point difference with Villarreal. The squad is not thinking about the objectives of the month of May, but in current objectives«.

Finally, about the difficulties his team crossed to harm his rival yesterday, he was convinced by saying that «would give more merits to Las Palmas, which defended very well. We didn’t have many clear occasions; the one we convert, the penalty and a hand to Jesus’.