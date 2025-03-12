03/12/2025



Updated at 7:52 p.m.





Manuel Pellegrini, Betis coachhas attended the displaced media to Guimaraesbefore the last training of his men to prepare the crucial meeting of the round of the round of 16 Conference in front of Vitoria. «I see the team very well, with a lot of intention and confidence to go out to look for a result that classifies us for the next round. There we got a draw and tomorrow CWe ONFIIA IN A VICTORY OF HERE«, The Chilean started, who already saw first hand how the Portuguese set in the Benito Villamarín. «I think we are going to face a rival similar to the one we had at home. Here at home or outside he goes to play, to look for the result. It is an offensive team that we have to be very focused on our defensive plot. We are not going to see a very different rival, ”he acknowledged.

The atmosphere generated by the club in this tie has penetrated and both in the locker room and in the stands there is talk of the final match. Pellegrini is not usually that opinion. «I have always said that the most important party is the following, never one more than the other. This is a match to go to the quarterfinals, we have never done it and hopefully let’s do it, it is not that it is the most important game. We want to continue in the competition, continue scoring in LaLiga and continue qualifying for Europe, ”he stressed.

Is it a final? «I think I said it before. International competitions, in the early stages, the important thing is to classify. Above or below it does not have much importance. When you now reach round trips, the competition grabs more transcendence. The most important match is tomorrow, then that of Leganés and so on, “he insisted.

How does Johnny Cardoso arrive?

«There are 24 hours left for the game. Let’s see how he recovers, he came out with discomfort but has no injury. Tomorrow we will see which is the best team, either to start or to enter during the game «, he affirmed, without wanting to give excessive clues to his rival. »The distribution of minutes I am doing based on many values ​​that can not reach the press, individual yields, tactical positions … There are many factors with which one intends to make the best possible equipment. It is very important, especially when you have three competitions, with a wide, complete and committed template to compete to the fullest. This is what we have demonstrated in these five seasons, ”he concluded.