The swimming pool that was missing in this citadel of sport that has now become Livigno, the Tibet of blue sport: the 50-metre pool, that of the competitions that count. The second highest facility in Europe at 1816m above sea level. Higher up there is only the Sierra Nevada in Spain at 2300m. But to train better and not travel the world in search of a structure that is up to par (only Sierra Neva at 2300m is higher), this facility is included in the CONI Olympic training center (which had already had a 25-metre pool for years), is now a reality. For years the swimming pool seemed like a weight without an identity, as mayor Remo Galli recalled yesterday, now it is a flagship and was inaugurated in the presence of many champions of various sports, from cyclists Elia Viviani and Filippo Ganna to Michela Moioli and Maurizio Bormolini of snowboarding, Yeman Crippa of athletics, as well as obviously the blue swimmers who immediately took the opportunity to stay in boarding school for the canonical three weeks.

Ready for the World Cup

—

From Simona Quadarella to Gabriele Detti, from Maro De Tullio to Ilaria Cusinato, from Margherita Panziera to Matteo Lamberti and Sara Franceschi. All happy to finally be able to swim in the long course in the crucial loading period in view of the World Cup and in 2024 of the Paris Games. There was Carlo Mornati, general secretary of Coni and blue mission head, to underline his emotion, the pride for a 3 million achievement (also thanks to the synergy with the Region and the Municipality) and that of the athletes. “Now we can plan the Olympics with a certain lightness, teamwork has paid off” said Mornati, leaving the floor to Luca Moretti, the CEO of Aquagranda. The happiest was Federica Pellegrini, who cut the ribbon of the swimming pool also present Lara Magoni, regional undersecretary for Sport. ”I dreamed of being able to swim there too but I withdrew, now I hope that the long course will help the strongest national team ever, while I will come here often for the next two years having decided with Matteo to create an academy for young talents”. For the Olympic training centre, a structure that enriches the Azzurri’s activity: there was also Claudio Donatelli, athletic trainer of the national football teams.