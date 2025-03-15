03/15/2025



Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betishe pointed out at the press conference prior to LaLiga EA Sports to the Leganés in Butarque that his team wants to continue with the ambition shown in this positive streak. «There is similarity not only with the year of the Cup but with the last five. It is important that we have achieved ambition and demand within the squad to aspire more and more. If five years ago we said that we were going to be four years in Europe, we would have all signed incredulous. We did it, we won the Copa del Rey and we always try to get as high as possible. All seasons take better and worse moments. Now a crisis is that we are a few points in Europe. I am very happy to awaken that demand on the squad and that recover abroad. We always have the responsibility of delivering the fan because it accompanies us everywhere. In the five seasons we have had the same potholes and results. We were always close to Europe and we qualified. I would not focus on a moment because now it is very good but on previous occasions we had it too. The important thing that at the end of the season we achieve what was done in the preceding four years. The squad is aware of how difficult and demanding that is that but we always want more «.

About Leganés he said that «in football it does not matter where you are, The next game is always the most difficult. We have many examples of teams that win many games and lose those in a bad time. He is a complicated rival, he has good players and for us they are three very important points «.

Physical recovery is an important factor after the effort in Guimaraes and this is seen pellegrini. «Play Thursday-Domingo always takes its toll because you have little time to prepare the game. The recovery and watch the video about the opponent and maintain the yield of the last games is what we are looking for, ”he says.

«In defeat and victory you have to know how to change the chip. Not to win 6-0 you will defeat the next game. We must have maturity as a team and the experience tells you that the results must be taken in the 90 minutes in the field and not according to the positions. On Thursday we entered the field that we were more equipment than them and we were looking for the result with personality from the beginning. On Sunday we have to do the same. He is a difficult opponent in his field but we are going to add the three points forgetting the last game and the later one. The one who touches is the most important of all, "he continued.









In addition, he confirmed that William Carvalho He will be in the call to travel to Leganés. “He is already in a position to be summoned and will be on the list,” he said. While he said he does not know if Cardoso is going to travel with his selection, since he has no injury. «The Celso It is more physically and emotionally recovered. For the derby, fifteen days are left to see how it reacts. He will win in intensity on the grass and the first week will give us an idea if it will be fine or not and hopefully, “he continued.

Continuing with proper names he referred to Bakambu. «I’m very happy for him. It started well and had a four -month injury to the tendon. It is not easy to return from that injury. He had been recovering and against Vitoria in the previous match he made goal and had goals. He did important things and then ratified his good moment with goals. I am very happy for him. With Chimy, Aitor and all who can play in that position we have to get Betis as much as possible in both competitions, ”he said.

About Jesús Rodríguezcited by the Spanish Sub 21 team, he pointed out that «I was waiting for me because it is in the first team and has many conditions. He has taken a very important step that is to arrive and is now taking the second step, which is to stay and continue to grow. The call of the selection helps you a lot, you can train every day with category players to continue progress. Personally, the player can grow more and more. We will help you to continue. It is starting a career that should be important ».

Finally, he thought about whether Parón It is inconvenient for a Betis so in a streak: «It is for everyone, it does not give advantage of one or others. The negative thing is that we come in a good streak of results but does not mean that because we will not stop it. It will only be so if we maintain performance. Play Thursday and Sunday for a long time wears and lower load is useful. It will depend on whether it is good or bad on the first result after the break. We can’t blame him, we know what there is.