Pellegrini has once again brought Betis afloat now that the last bells of the year 2024 are ringing. The green and white coach is aware that the group must take a significant leap in quality and competitiveness to aspire to higher levels than other years, but he has achieved at this point in the championship to put Betis back on the path to its own objectives. They have achieved this by moving to the round of 32 of the Conference League, where Genk from Belgium awaits, and on a much lower scale of difficulty in the third round of the Copa del Rey, since Betis will face Huesca in El Alcoraz in the new year.

There is still time for all of this, since at the moment the green and white team are still on vacation and have scheduled an open-door training session for January 2nd in the new calendar. His coach will surely be there, a Pellegrini who has once again made clear, as on previous occasions, his desire to one day lead the Chilean soccer team to which he is enrolled due to sentimental ties and logically due to his own closeness at his birth.

In an interview given these days to ESPN, Pellegrini wanted to close the door in the future to new projects that include teams other than his own: “I would only be the coach of Chile, not another team, although I might regret it later.” . I like managing clubs more than national teamsnot having the players only a week. “I would have to meet with a leadership party to put together a development program for Chilean football, not go and put my head for a resume,” stated the Verdiblanco coach on said television channel.

The Betis coach accompanied this reflection with words that highlighted the spirit of a team that also enjoyed hierarchy and experience. And he was emphatic in stating that “a path must be made with people who have experience and capacity. I would love to finish my career directing Chile in a World Cup,” said the ‘Engineer’.