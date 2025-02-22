

02/22/2025



Updated at 12: 55h.





Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betishe pointed out in the press conference prior to the league duel against Getafe his sensations with respect to the recent draw of the Conference League competition that the Verdiblancos has played in luck the Vitoria of Guimaraes in the round of 16 and not the Chelsea, which was the other possible option.

«I said before the draw, I don’t care what the rival was. I wish it would not have been Chelsea, especially for Enzo Maresca. If we run into the final, better. They are equally complicated rivals, they left in the upper area of ​​the group and hopefully these two games are focused on Getafe and Real Madrid «, he affirmed about his friendship with the Italian coach, who was his assistant in the West Ham.

«I sent him a message and told him that we were in the final«, Said laughing Pellegrini when he continued talking about this possible confrontation in the future since Chelsea and Betis go on different sides of the Conference box and would only be measured in the final match of May 28 in Breslavia.

«I do not look if it is easy or difficult, I look if there is a higher or lower performance. The surprises are, We are not confident or scared. We will try to win Vitoria and we are not thinking of anything that does not correspond to the sports section, “Pellegrini concluded about the European draw.