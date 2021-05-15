Manuel Pellegrini wants to secure a place for European competitions and highlights the ambition of his team in order to cling to that area that entitles the dispute to the next Europa League. In the run-up to the clash against Huesca, he did not hesitate to assess Betis’ moment and their claims in these two remaining days: “I have not noticed any anxiety in the squad, is very aware and excited to be able to achieve an achievement that at one point in the season no one expected. I see the squad very focused, they think about winning the game and not about anything else. ”

Squad status for the duel: “The squad is complete for this game except for Camarasa and Montoya. We have Carvalho, who was not due to a personal problem. It is logical that with so many games in the body we try to get the most out of the squad, that’s why we did changes, to maintain the physical and soccer level “.

Level against Eibar: “I don’t think the changes had to do with the result. That was the product of a team that played their football and played a good game. We didn’t have much ball possession, but it’s not easy to score points there at this point in the championship. The commitment of the campus took us here. “

Adversary: “Huesca comes in a similar situation, hopefully we can play a full game and score the necessary goals to win the game.”

League: “I don’t remember a championship so evenly matched by so many positions. I hope all leagues are like that. In the end, achievements are achieved by one more goal or one less goal. It is rare that there are so many teams involved in so many fights.”

Success or failure: “I do not make evaluations before the end of the season. You cannot speak of successes or failures before doing it. We will see later. I think only of adding three more points and waiting for what the rivals do.”

Public in stadiums: “I think it is positive that the public returns, I hope it will be sooner and that it returns to normality. It should be the same for everyone, but I suppose there are important reasons for this decision to be made. We will see what influence this has, although I do not think that should serve as an excuse for any team. “