He could not Betis overcome the Gent In the second leg at Benito Villamarín and ended up falling in the final stretch of the crash thanks to a great goal from the Belgians when the Verdiblancos played with one less for expulsion of Vitor Roque. An unexpected defeat that did not frustrate the pass to the round of 16, sealed in the first leg thanks to 0-3 in the Planet Group Arena. Thus I valued Pellegrini The 0-1 tonight with the Gent. «Without a doubt we had no intention of playing with the result of there. The team went out to look for the game and had occasions to have put itself ahead. They scored a goal without Vieites having stopped a ball throughout the game and this makes us lose. We were already with one less. The team responded but you have to get the results. We wanted to win and we lost»He summarized.

By one of the protagonists of the night, Titor Roquehe was asked twice because he does not go through a good moment and his future is in the air. «I think Vitor You don’t have to reproach you anything about your delivery. I have not seen the expulsion. He tried to look for his goal with excess anxiety. He had three hand in hand that he could not convert. Is going through a moment of uncertainty and you have to try to support it”The engineer said. On the future of the striker said this: I cannot confirm either him or any of those who have left. It is part of the squad and has our confidence. I hope you stay here with us and lift your settlement. There is nothing to reproach him regarding his delivery. These are moments that players pass and see if they are able to overcome it. We can criticize the excess anxiety, but delivery and desire demonstrated them. He is 19 years old, he is starting. He has an excess pressure and we will help him to overcome this moment ».

He does not believe Pellegrini that this defeat affects Betis with a view to Sunday’s duel in Getafe. “No, we hope no. We wanted to win. We would have affected us more if we had not gone to win from the beginning, but that was not the attitude of the team. The occasions should have been completed before to have won. Is A bitter drink because we wanted to win with our people at home ».

There are two options in this Friday’s draw, Chelsea or Vitoria de Guimaraes, but Pellegrini does not care what the adversary is, he said in the press room. «The one that touches us does. Each has its characteristics. One was first and the other, second of the first phase. The main thing is to look for the matches and if we want to have options to continue, you have to try to win the rival that touches us, ”he said. «We have to prove it on the playing field. The only way is not to speak but do it. We made a game more than correct with occasions to open the score. We did not do it. When it does not finalize penalized and made us a great goal. We must demonstrate a correct functioning, specifying occasions and with defensive certainty we touch who touches us», Pellegrini insisted, who clarified the reason for the absence in the eleven of Bakambu: «Yesterday he had a problem’s finger. He did not feel one hundred percent and we estimate that it was better not to play ».









In this sense, he was asked if he missed one more step of some players and this was his reasoning. «Ideally, individual performance is as high as possible. We went out to look for the game but perhaps with excess anxiety in some players such as Abde or Vitor Roque. There were occasions to win, but we do not specify and defeat leaves us bitter. More than criticizing them, players must be supported at certain times ».