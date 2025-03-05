03/05/2025



Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betis, pointed out at the official press conference prior to the first leg against the Vitoria de Guimaraes that his team is “in a good football moment, with good results. Maybe in a time ago in terms of football it was not bad but the results were not the ones we wanted. We stayed in these international competition so important and we are in the round of 16, another way is approaching to get to Europe and win a title. We will leave with a necessary mentality for the game in a 180 -minute tie and looking for a good result at home. The Vitoria was second in the group stage behind Chelsea and arguments is left over, changed coach and now links good results. We have to make a very complete game if we want to leave with the right foot to look for the classification there ».

Pellegrini valued the importance of starting at home to its people. «Without a doubt, having the Villamarín full of people’s passion is a very important advantage. Hopefully the stadium is tomorrow full for all to add the first points in classification. We must go step by step and tomorrow is the first one we have to give ».

After winning Madrid, euphoria gets up in Heliopolis and Pellegrini asks for calm. «That victory must be taken peacefully, the fans have always accompanied us in all the games we have been. Everyone enjoyed the triumph and but it remains in the past and now you have to look in the next opponent to render to the highest level. Football has no explanation for things that happen in high or low times. We enjoyed Madrid with a good game and we must forget and enter with the necessary mentality to beat the next rival and not Real Madrid, ”he said.

«Never in a game there is a favorite. Football has demonstrated many times that there are inexplicable results. We have to enter with mentality and conviction to make a complete game in defense and attack to win. If we demonstrate it here and there we will continue at the conference to try to take the next step, ”he prolonged.









The Betis coach also pointed out that “in the group stage I will leave first, second or third one no matter while classifying you. It is better to skip the round of 16 but if it is done, nothing happens. In LaLiga the points do not recover. We classify and win the Gent and now we are the same as if we had been first or the last. Now it is round trip, they are almost final and you have to make full matches if we want to continue in the competition. If one demonstrates that he is able to eliminate the Vitoria, we will be one step closer ».

«In each competition that one participates, it always has to have the ambition and the demand to win the title. Then the football reality leaves you where you are. If we won tomorrow to Vitoria Vmaos to take another step, you have to demonstrate it in the field. We already won the cup here and it was an unforgettable experience and hopefully we are one more step to try to look for the most ambitious for everyone, ”he continued on the conference.

Five official games have left to be the Chilean to be the coach with more triumphs in the history of Betis and I saw it: «It is good to know it but it is not the priority, but they will stay four if we won tomorrow. There have been five seasons of great joy and delivery, the team has maintained regularity at European level, we have aroused a large ambition that maybe it cost to have it and now we see an obligation and that is what is most happy.

Betis has improved in defense lately and this was seen by Pellegrini: «It was very important not to fit that amount of goals. In a moment they made us few, a lot of much and team played a good level but Celta made us three goals, Athletic two in two corners … It was very difficult to receive those goals to win. We had many opportunities and we had a lot too but winning 2-3 or 3-2 costs a lot. Now we have more defensive security and maintain the football idea at this time. If the individual performance is high and the team is more consistent in not offering goals, the chances of winning are greater ».