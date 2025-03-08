03/08/2025



Updated at 1:19 p.m.





Manuel Pellegrini He has appeared at a press conference in the previous clash facing his team, the Real Betisthis Sunday before the You Palmas In Benito Villamarín. The Chilean coach has reviewed the state of Betic Nursing, both in relation to the high and the casualties for this clash against the Canaries, and has confirmed that the young striker Pablo García It will be in the summons.

«It’s with us because Chimy Ávila He is suspended for the match with Las Palmas and on Thursday (return of the eighths of the Conference in Portugal). We lack a striker in that position. He will be cited tomorrow and probably for Thursday, ”Betis coach on the subsidiary striker has revealed.

The coach who Héctor Bellerínafter several training with the group, it will also be part of the call to receive the UD Las Palmas. The side returns 125 days after his complicated foot injury. This was clarified by Pellegrini, who reviewed the status of other men who left the European shock on Thursday: “Johnny had a muscular contracture, as well as Bakambu; but in both it was only the result of the effort. They have recovered well and will be on the list of summoned if nothing happens here to tomorrow. Héctor (Bellerín) is coming out of long injury, but he is in the list.

Some more weeks will have to wait for your partner William Carvalho. «William has an injury that is not easy to recover. The Achilles tendon ligament was broken. It has been stopped for almost six months; It is coming back but it will not be cited neither this nor next week. After the break I think he will be recovered, ”explains Pellegrini.









A pellegrini who, on the other hand, has not wanted to put a date on the return of Marc Rocto: «He is not yet recovered from his injury. It still has for time and I would not put a specific date, ”concluded the Betic coach, who will also regret another day the sensitive absence of another important man as The Celso. “Marc Roca still has a couple of weeks and Celso, the same.”