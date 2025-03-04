

03/04/2025



Updated at 5:38 p.m.





After the victory, with total merit, of the Real Betis About the real Madrid In the duel of the 26th day of the 24-25 championship, the Verdiblanco coach, Manuel Pellegriniis only five victories to become the coach … Bético with more triumphs, according to Fran Martínez in his X account, @laligendirecto.

The Chilean coach accumulates, in 236 games, 111 victorieswhile Serra Ferrer adds 116 wins in the 263 games he directed. The Santiago has ahead At least 14 games to continue making history in Heliopolis.

In the First Division championship there are 12 days to face. The Betic team will have matches at Benito Villamarín against Las Palmas, Sevilla, Villarreal, Valladolid, Osasuna and Valencia. At home, Betis will face the encounters with Leganés, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Espanyol, Rayo Vallecano and Atlético de Madrid.

In continental competition, the team trained by Manuel Pellegrini is scheduled for this Thursday (18.45) at Benito Villamarín the first leg against the Vitoria de Guimaraes corresponding to the round of 16 of the Conference League.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers