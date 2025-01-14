01/14/2025



Top match for him Betis this Wednesday in Montjuic. Round of 16 tie King’s Cup before him Barcelonawhich comes from a resounding victory over Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

«It’s going to be a very complicated match, of course. Without a doubt, facing Barcelona at home is not the ideal of the draw that we may have. Nor should we forget, because football is like that, that we have just lost to Leganés at home, with three games in a row, with three different rivals. He played very well with Real Madrid. We are going to try to cushion all the great virtues they have and play the game we played here, where we had more chances of winning than them,” the Green and White coach began by saying, Manuel Pellegriniin the press conference offered this Tuesday. «Football is unpredictable, that is why it is such a popular sport, there is no explanation for many things. I expect a Betis with personality“, to try to advance to the next round,” commented the Chilean coach, who also made reference to what happened a little over a month ago at the Benito Villamarín. On matchday 16 of LaLiga, Betis and Barcelona tied 2-2 in a match in which the green and white team equaled Barça’s advantage on the scoreboard on two occasions.

«The result of the match will be decided, first, by the individual performance of the players. Then, the collective. I hope we play a game like the one here, in which we had chances,” Pellegrini said this Tuesday. «The most important thing is that the team has its personality to go after the tie. The best way is to go for the game from the first minute,” added the green and white coach, who has confirmed the ownership of Fran Vieites as Betis goalkeeper for the Copa del Rey match in Montjuic. «He is going to be the starter regardless of the fact that Rui Silva is not there. “Because of what I said at the beginning of the season and because he is in a good moment.”

Asked about the options of youth player Jesús Rodríguez to play, Pellegrini commented that “he is among those called up, let’s see. He has a great future in the club, we have to know how to integrate him into First Division. “It’s going to be important for us.”









Pellegrini has also been consulted about the first return made in LaLiga by the Betic team, tenth in the standings with 25 points after 19 days. I try to have the best season possible. The goal was to be as close as possible to 28, 29 points. We leave ourselves homework for the second round,” thinks Pellegrini, who in reference to the defeat suffered on Saturday against Valladolid recalled that “it is not something that happens only to Betis. Barcelona lost three home games when it seemed unbeatable and then scored five against Real Madrid. All teams have bad games. There have been few poor performances that we have had in LaLiga. Maybe more in the Conference«.