02/22/2025



Updated at 13: 07h.





Manuel Pellegrini He has appeared this Saturday at noon to analyze everything that concerns the most immediate news of Betis with the curtain of the Getafe match that will be played this Sunday. The theme of Vitor roque logically to the fore. The Verdiblancos arrive after the European defeat that did not avoid the pass to the round of 16, where the Vitoria de Guimaraes awaits in the Conference League. Touch LaLiga and the Verdiblanco coach knows, a good connoisseur of the ambition that his own must have.

Questioned by Vitor Roque, whose interest on the part of the Palmeiras remains in crescendo waiting for Barcelona, ​​the Betis coach confirmed that he is on the list: «And the future cannot say it because I am not aware of the negotiations, we will see how The theme is solved and is summoned for tomorrow ». Asked in turn through the physical state of Abde, suffering from a blow to Gante, and the return of Bakambu, Pellegrini said: «Abde? They are both mentioned, so I hope it is available. Bakambu has no problem and Abde has a blow And we will see how it evolves «, continued.

Also referred to the physical state of Ángel Ortiz, whose return is still uncertainalready expect what happens with the right side: «We will see if you can train normally, we will see who is the title; They are things that are decided with the course of the parties ». Oppaining precisely about Getafe, Pellegrini stressed that Bordalás did not trust: “Regardless of the numbers he is a very difficult rival, they play in their field, they have good players, and we have to go defensive and creatively strong for this game,” he added.

The last names of the nursing that Pellegrini played in the previous Getafe were Fornals, whom he sees “quite well, I think he should start the week and will be on the list.” And he added, on Bellerín, that he is one step back, but progressing. About CarvalhoPellegrini explained that “he has advanced a lot and does work with the squad. It will progress. Marc Roca? What Celso? They are two different injuries. The Celso is fair for the break and rock is a bone pain in the plant, ”Pellegrini recapitulated.









The initial reflection of Pellegrini also gave clues of the ambition of the costume here at the end: «We have to play each game as if it were a final. Everything is very tight, we have 14 games and to the extent that we must demonstrate within the field, knowing that we have the participation in the conference. Calm and trust to work. The objectives must be the most ambitious, there must be that personal demand, we have been fighting European positions. 14 games remain and we must demonstrate if we are able to achieve the goal for the fifth time, ”he said.