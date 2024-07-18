Federica Pellegrini, a small loss for her swimming school

The first balance sheet of “dived” into over 110 thousand euros of revenues Fede Academy srlthe company incorporated in Venice last August before the notary Michael Manenta from the champion swimmer Federica Pellegrini who owns 50% of it while the remaining share belongs to her husband Matthew Junta who is also its sole director.



The 2023 budget, the first of activities, closed with revenues for 117 thousand euros and a small loss (886 euros) while the company can count on liquid assets for approximately 80 thousand euros compared to debts for 68 thousand euros. Faith Academy It is a swimming school dedicated to young people.

After the withdrawal of the 2008 Beijing Olympic champion, the Pilgrims chose Livigno and the structure of the Aquagrandawhere the ultra-modern 50-metre pool is named after her, for her new training project.

Faith Academy It is probably one of the Swim Camp most innovative born in recent years, because not only does it set itself the mission of following the kids in their water training, also taking care of their preparation in the gym, but it also includes an important space in the program dedicated to recreational activities and the support of a psychologist. They support the initiative Vergnano Coffeethe technical sponsor Nike Swim it’s at HDI Insurance.