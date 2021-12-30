“Mourinho is the right man to win”. Two days after 2022 at the Roma site, Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Giallorossi captain, once again reaffirms his trust and that of the whole environment in the Portuguese coach: “The thing I like most about him is that he is only interested in one thing : keep working to try to win. This is what I want most of all too. I am 25 years old, I play for Roma and I want to win. Everyone in our work wants to achieve ourselves and as a footballer I want to win, I want to finish first. Mourinho that’s exactly what Roma, the players, the employees, the staff and the fans needed. I think he’s the perfect person at the right time. ”

Pellegrini, in the interview, adds: “We have started a new cycle, with the most successful coach that exists and who has made the history of football, with new presidents who care about Roma as we all care, with all the people who come to Trigoria every day. Everyone’s goal is to always try to improve and bring Roma to be a winning team, not once every 20 years but always able to compete for the win. ”

Between Sampdoria and Milan

–

Looking to the future, Pellegrini aims to forget the draw with Sampdoria and above all the injury that has been keeping him out for a month: “In the last match we lost an opportunity within our reach. Here, for better or for worse, we must start from these two challenges and work hard for the recovery. I had not been at my best for a couple of months and then this injury came but it gives me the possibility of recovering both from this problem and from what I had before. In any case, I left everything in good hands to my teammates and I hope to be able to return 100% as soon as possible ”. Yeah, maybe, on January 6 against Milan. Also because a captain wants to be with his teammates: for Pellegrini the armband is the pride of a lifetime, even if he says, “it arrived in an unpleasant way. Becoming captain for me is an incredible honor as well as a responsibility, but I would have liked to have become one in a different way. At that moment the club considered it appropriate for me to become the captain but for me Edin Dzeko remained one of the captains even without the armband, just as I was previously or as Mancini and Cristante still are ”.