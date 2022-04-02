Tonight’s super-challenge in Turin will be able to count on the presence of many well-known faces in the stands
Juventus-Inter will be as beautiful as in the old days: the pre-pandemic ones, as the Stadium will be able to fill up 100% of the presences again. And even the VIP-fans will not miss the opportunity to attend a match which, in addition to determining a lot in view of the next championship, remains one of the symbolic challenges of our championship.
PRESENT
–
The Juventus doc Federica Pellegrini will be present at the Allianz Stadium, with her also Linus and the actress Laura Chiatti, as well as the social star Khaby Lame. On the Nerazzurri side, among the VIPs who will not miss the presenters Alessandro Cattelan and Nicola Savino.
April 3, 2022 (change April 3, 2022 | 00:59)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Pellegrini #Cattelan #Chiatti #VIPs #Stadium #KhabyLame
Leave a Reply