Pellegrini and Barella Italy beat Ecuador 2-0

With an opening goal (Pellegrini in the 3rd minute from distance after a rebounded free kick by Dimarco) and one in full recovery (Barella in the 94th minute with a soft touch following a pass from Orsolini), Italy closes the tour to the United States with a 2-0 victory over Ecuador which comes after 2-1 over Venezuela with a brace from Mateo Retegui.



In reality the result does not do justice to the commitment of the young Latin American team who, especially in the second half, pushed with determination and speed, without making themselves dangerous except for a long-range shot from Plata which was countered by Vicario.

Four yellow cards among the Azzurri (Jorginho, Zaniolo, Mancini, Cambiaso) in a match played with decision and great speed. For Italy now a break until June when others are scheduled two friendly matches – against Türkiye and Bosnia – before the start of European Championship where she will be called upon to defend the title won at Wembley in 2021 in the final againstEngland.

Italy, Spalletti, the analysis of the victory against Ecuador

“In the first half we had more of the ball and were higher, and we could have scored another goal. Then in the second half we were dirtier but always been a team even in the second half where they took over a bit more of the pitch”: Luciano Spalletti stated this when commenting on the 2-0 against Ecuador.

However, the Italian coach draws “a very positive assessment of the tour, which was excellent, with a perfect organization of the Federation”. “We had two good performances, there are things to put right, but now we have to do an analysis and then bring out positive things” he concludes.

Italy, Barella: “New beginning, a good group is being born”

“I had some energy left for the final sprint… In the second half we suffered a little too much for our qualities but the suffering helped me and then gave me that joy”, explains Nicolò Barella to Rai's microphones after Italy's 2-0 victory over Ecuador.

The Inter midfielder, scorer of Italy's second goal and on the pitch with the captain's armband, spoke about the growth of the national team: “The three-man defense? Regardless of the formation, it's a new beginning, we are taking measures and improving. We are creating a nice group with guys who want to help each other, this is the best thing. Without that there would be nothing.”

Ecuador-Italy 0-2: match scoreboard

Ecuador (3-4-3): Burrai; Torres, Hincapie, Pacho; Preciado, Franco (35' st Gruezo), M. Caicedo, Estupinan; Minda (20' st Paez), Plata, Sarmiento (35' st Obando). Available: Galindez, Dominguez, Arboleda, Cifuentes, Yeboah, Hurtado, Chala, Mena, Ortiz, J. Caicedo, Realpe, Ordonez. All.: Sanchez Bas

Italy (3-4-2-1): Vicar; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Bellanova (1' st Di Lorenzo), Barella, Jorginho (22' st Locatelli), Dimarco (43' st Cambiaso); Zaniolo (31' st Orsolini), Pellegrini (22' st Frattesi); Raspadori (31' st Retegui). Available: Donnarumma, Carnesecchi, Buongiorno, Scalvini, Bonaventura, Zaccagni, Chiesa. All.: Spalletti