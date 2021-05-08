Cristian Tello has four days ahead to confirm what its leading role at Betis de Pellegrini It is important. The winger has signed five goals and three assists so far this season but continues not counting with a site preferential in the eleven of the Chilean. He alternated at times in a very powerful start of the League before returning to take on a revulsive role that he already lived in past campaigns. “Pellegrini told me that he was counting on me So what it would be important“, warned the player at the beginning of the year, who decided stay at Betis and not listen to any suitor in the market. Now, with his contract until 2022, he draws a growth plan so that its role in Heliópolis is greater in the face of the upcoming project.

In order to Tello the confidence from your coach is vital to be satisfied in a club and he proved it with this bet from Pellegrini. He wants more, aware that he can have a more important site in the coach’s scheme and more regularity in his eleven. The Fekir absence by sanction he can open the team doors again against Granada, while his challenge is to sign a brilliant closing that confirms him as one of the untouchable pieces of the present squad. The competition in three quarters exists and his letter to the market could enter the fray if the club finds weighty offers.

The lack of minutes In many parts of the season they did not minimize Tello’s desire. When he joined the team he left decisive details, as against Atlético de Madrid, and showed that his qualities are not present in several of his competitors. The Channel mobile position, who acted on many occasions in that left flank of the attack, also contributed to Tello disappeared of the eleven in various duels, although against Granada he could enter the fray again to find another thread of regularity to hold on to.