The positive for COVID-19 of Jordi Masip will momentarily settle the doubts of the fan (not Sergio González; the technician remains faithful) regarding the figure of the goalkeeper, granting him the ownership to Roberto Jiménez. Thus, the Madrid, who arrived this summer at Real Valladolid, will have his premiere in official match and he will begin to approach the goal of 400 matches in the elite (he has 350) that he marked in his presentation as Blanquivioleta.

Fate has wanted his debut, except for a last minute setback, to take place against Manuel Pellegrini, coach who directed him last season at West Ham and with whom he was far from living a love story. The new Real Betis coach was forced to grant him ownership due to Fabianski’s injury, eventually playing seven games, in which he conceded no less than 16 goals, which resulted in six defeats and a draw.

The Chilean coach was critical of his performances, especially after being dismissed. After a good start, the ‘hammers’ were losing steam and, in part, Pellegrini blamed it on the goalkeeper’s injury. “I’m not complaining about Roberto’s performances, but Fabianski gives the team confidence, “he said when he was fired.

In an interview in Chile he went further. “His performance was not what was expected. He was responsible for several goals. The team was losing confidence, the results were denied and the owners decided to change, “he explained months later in ‘La Tercera’. By then, Today the goalkeeper of Pucela had also left from West Ham, in his case, to Alavés, where, after a knee injury and the pandemic, he was reunited with the best feelings, some that he will seek to reissue, to begin with, at Villamarín, before his former coach.