

12/25/2024



Updated at 1:01 p.m.





Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betiswas one of the protagonists of the Christmas greeting that the green and white club wanted to convey to its followers on these dates. The Chilean coach sent a message to everyone to offer his best wishes to the green and white team on such special days.

«Congratulations to all the Betics. Have a great Christmas with all your family and May we all have a great year together 2025 sportingly. A big hug to everyone,” Pellegrini stated in his speech.

The green and white coach is in his fifth season at Betis and has signed his contract until June 2026 after the renewal carried out in July 2023.

Betis is currently ninth, five points behind fifth place in LaLiga, and with both feet in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, where they will play against Huescaand in the Conference League play off, where they will face the Gent from Belgium.