In Settecolli fourth place for Fede in a stellar race: Heemskerk wins (53 ”03). Burdisso 2nd in the 200 butterfly, Carini towards the call-up, Cusinato in the balance

Stefano Arcobelli & commat; sarcobelli

June 26

– ROME

Federica Pellegrini is fourth in the stellar 100 sl at Settecolli in 53 “71, an excellent viaticum in a specialty that is not hers even though she holds the Italian record of 53” 18. For the blue a very fast passage in 26 “35 and a touch behind the greatest interpreters of the specialty such as the Dutch Femke Heemskerk author of 53” 03, the world record holder Sarah Sjostrom 53 “47 and the biolympic from London, the another Dutchman Ranomi Kromowidiojo 53 ”55. Faith 2 tenths from the podium is really fast around 200 in Tokyo.

The other races – We start with the butterfly at Settecolli, the oldest meeting in the world, for the second evening. Kristof Milak is a show in the 200 swam in 1’53 “18, on the podium is Federico Burdisso, who passed halfway through the race in 53” 18, and author of 1’55 “72 (he has a record of 1’54” 28 ), and beats the London Olympian, the South African Chad Le Clos from 1’55 “95, while Giacomo Carini gets the sixth time in 1’56” 29. The Piacenza, who trained with Matteo Giunta, is in the running to join the Olympic team. Among the women there is the return of Sarah Sjostrom, champion who has won everything in the specialty. But the Swede swims the 100 for the first time this season due to the operation on her right elbow and at the Tokyo Games she should not face it: the preparation delay is visible. The champion of the World Championships in Rome 2009, when she was 16 years old, tames the two blue Elena Di Liddo (already qualified for the Games) in 57 “65, author of 57” 93 (she who is record holder in 57 “04 and fourth at the 2019 World Cup ), and Ilaria Bianchi, former short course champion, third in 57 ”95. Kira Toussaint and Simone Sabbioni respectively take the 100 backstroke in 59 ”23 and the 50 backstroke in 24” 80. The Olympic call is coming to the Riccione.

Here is Katinka – In the 400 medley there is the prestigious stamp of the Olympian Katinka Hosszu in 4’36 “31: the Hungarian dominates Sara Franceschi, who is second after the breaststroke at 1’18” 79 and touches in 4’37 “90 (already in possession of the Olympic pass in 4’37 “06), third is the Spanish Mireia Belmonte in 4’39” 36, fourth is Ilaria Cusinato in 4’39 “70. The Paduan is poised for the Olympic pass via 200 mixed. Even the 400 meds are Hungarian with David Verraszto 4’09 “57, a great time, over the German Heditmann in 4’13” 50, third is the blue European vice-champion Alberto Razzetti in 4’14 “69 (in Budapest he swam in 4 ’11 “17).

What a Ceccon – The 100 sl men are by Thomas Ceccon, a multipurpose talent from 2001, from Vicenza who trains in Verona, capable of beating Alessandro Miressi, the 47 ”45 Italian record holder in this phase. It is the race in which the 4×100 sl is reborn which will see in addition to Ceccon and Miressi, also Santo Condorelli, the Canadian native, author of 48 ”49, as well as Manuel Frigo and Lorenzo Zazzeri, or Zazzarta for his passion for painting. Filippo Magnini, historic driver of the fast relay, is 26th and happy to have swum in front of the Milanese family – Giorgia Palmas, Sofia and Mia -, and from Pesaro, with mum and dad. At the end he launches the new group: “Go strong in Tokyo, guys”. Filo tried to qualify at 39 for the fifth Olympics.

Pilate first – Then it’s up to the frogs for the non-Olympic 50: Benedetta Pilato ennobles them by touching her world record in Budapest by 39 cents, hitting 29 ”69 and beating Arianna Castiglioni 30” 06 and Martina Carraro 30 ”56. Nicolò Martinenghi instead wins the men’s 50 in 26 ”59 after yesterday’s space 58” 29 in the 100. Finally Simona Quadarella wins the 800 sl in 8’23 ”25, another great time. Beat Martina Caramignoli 8’29 ”03.

Results – (series). Men, 100 sl: 1. Ceccon 48 “14, 2. Miressi 48” 16, 3. Condorelli 48 “49, 4. Frigo and Zazzeri 48” 54, 8. Better 48 “90, 11. Vendrame 49” 10, 16. Dotto 49 “26, 26. Magnini 49” 76. 800 sl: 1. Pereira 7’53 “97, 2. Christiansen (Nor) 7’54” 18 3. Johnson (Sve) 7’55 “18, 4. Acerenza 7’55” 28, 8. Luca De Tullio 7 ’58 “32. 50 back: 1. Sabbioni 24 ”80, 2. Laitarovsky (Isr) 24” 96, 3. Michele Lamberti 25 ”08, 8. Ciccarese 25” 36. 50 breaststroke: 1. Martinenghi 26 ”59, 2. Lima (Bra) 26” 92, 3. Gomes jr (Bra) 26 ”98, 5. Poggio 27” 23, 7. Scozzoli 27 ”25. 200 farf .: 1. Milak (Ung) 1’53 “18 (rec. Mee.), 2. De Deus (Bra) 1’55” 36, 3. Burdisso 1’55 “72, 4. Le Clos (Saf ) 1’55 “95, 5. Bridges (Svi) 1’56” 10, 6. Carini 1’56 “29. 400 mx: 1. Verraszto (Ung) 4’09 “57, 2. Heidtmanm 4’13” 50, 3. Razzetti 4’4 “69.

Women – 100 sl: 1. Heemskerk (Ola) 53 ”03, 2. Sjostrom (Sve) 53” 47, 3. Kromowidjojo (Ola) 53 ”55, 4. Pellegrini 53” 71, 8. Cocconcelli 55 ”00, 11. Tarantino 55 “27. 800 sl: 1. Quadarella 8’23 “25, 2. Caramignoli 8’29” 03, 3. Hassler (Lie) 8’30 “17. 100 back: 1. Toussaint (Ola) 59 “23, 2. Coleman (Sve) 59” 62, 3. Loeyning (Nor) 1’00 “00, 4. Panziera 1’00” 05, 5. Pellegrini 1’00 “32, 6. Toma 1’00” 69, 8. Scalia 1’01 “12. 50 frog: 1. Pilate 29 ”69 (rec. Mee.), 2. Castiglioni 30” 06, 3. Conceicao 30 ”40, 4. Carraro 30” 56. 100 butterfly: 1. Sjostrom (Sve) 57 ”65, 2. Di Liddo 57” 93, 3. Bianchi 57 ”95, 4. Diamante (Bra) 59” 02. 400 mx: 1. Hosszu (Ung) 4’36 ”31, 2. Franceschi 4’37” 90, 3. Belmonte (Spa) 4’39 ”36, 4. Cusinato 4’39” 70.