

03/15/2025



Updated at 1:2:00 p.m.





Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betisreferred to the absence of Isco in the recent call offered by Luis de la Fuente, national coach. The Malagaño is at an outstanding level but still has no place among the 27 cited by the technician of Spain and his coach valued him and even was optimistic in the future.

«I see Isco well in every way. Has had the ability to recover and be the same as before the injury. It is not better now than before the injury, because then it was also very important. Since he arrived at Betis, he has been differential in attitude, ambition and demand, which projects his career, ”said the Chilean coach.

«As everyone would have liked to be in the National Team but he knows that there is a lot of competition, there are players who have been and the coach has players who have made previously win. But I have no doubt that he will continue fighting matching In the long run it will get it because it is in a great moment«, Says Pellegrini.