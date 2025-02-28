02/28/2025



Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betishas appeared this Friday at the press conference prior to the meeting corresponding to the 26th day of the league championship of First division 24-25 against Real Madrid. The Heliopolitan coach, in addition to talking about ruling on the march of Vitor Roque, has also been questioned by The game and the rival tomorrow from 18.30 at Benito Villamarín and, above all, by the red card withdrawal to Antonywhich is why the Brazilian will be available for the meeting.

Regarding Sao Paulo, Pellegrini said that “independent of the name of Antony, the more team players we have more chances of success we will have. Hopefully all the games were the full squad to play. As for expulsion, I think that when the referees take decisions that decide a resulteither with actions such as expulsions either penaltythey must Go to var To review them. Antony’s play live may seem in a way but then in the repetitions it seemed more and more that there was nothing. It seems totally fair that I do not have the expulsion because it does not touch it. I do not know what Madrid thinks, I have given my opinion according to the action, not depending on the rival that touched us. There may be many arguments and many contradictions, so not to get into the subject. I have said it many times, that A player changes to a team and his results. Two or three different balls for ninety minutes. Antony brings us a lot with his game, either with his Assistance or its Goals. We tried to get the maximum to his performance and I am very happy for him for what he is helping us, ”he valued.

Speaking of the party and Madridthe Chilean coach commented that “I have always trusted that The team would face anyoneas he has done in these five seasons. With personality to go for these three points at home, before a team that also has the goal of winning and has unbalanced players. Real Madrid last year won LaLiga and the Champions League, this year it also continues in the Cup … has a great coach, who drives that club very well and without a doubt is a very difficult rival. ”

Questioned in case it is usually aware of referee Of each party when the designations are known, that of Santiago warned that «the arbitration I have always had the same opinion, it is a very difficult profession to which Var has helped Much but you also have to Improve the var-arbitro relationship. When the championships are approaching, the pressure on them increases. It is won by quality and not for specific things, such as arbitrations. Real Madrid TV videos? What the Madrid say or do or the Real Madrid channel does not correspond to me to analyze it «.









In addition, Pellegrini confirmed the Return of Fornals To the call: «He is summonedit is in conditions. Unlike the other times that returned after the injury, Now he has no discomfort and is prepared to play. “

“Isco made the necessary self -criticism to reach this level”

In another order of things, Pellegrini was also asked if he already sees ISCO At the level he had before injuring himself in the final stretch of the last 23-24 season, and replied that “I was lucky to meet him in Malaga when he was 18 years old. There he already demonstrated, or at least in the three years he was with me, the kind of player he is. Then he went to Madrid and his participation went down, He made self -criticism that I think it was very good and it is what it is allowing now to be at the level to which. Like Antony, which is having a high level, ”he concluded.