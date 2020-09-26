Manuel Pellegrini, today a white rival, landed on the bench at the Bernabéu in 2009. He was the first coach of the second stage of Florentino Pérez as president. He was personally advised Jorge Valdano, who appreciated his excellent work at Villarreal, where he almost managed to get the Submarino into the Champions League final (Riquelme missed a penalty against Arsenal that would have allowed it).

The Chilean faced the challenge of being Cristiano Ronaldo’s first coach in Madrid, signed that same summer for 94 million euros. Pellegrini drew up a system to accelerate the adaptation of the Portuguese star, with Raúl as a hitch, Kaká on one side and Higuaín (or the recently signed Benzema) at the top. Everything went well until Diawara, in a Madrid-Marseille European Cup, seriously injured Cristiano, who was out for two months. A stick. The team suffered a lot from its loss and doubts began.

The worst would come with the Cup tie against Alcorcón. In the first leg of Santo Domingo, Pellegrini pulled substitutes, but there were also starters. An eleven with many internationals: Dudek; Arbeloa, Albiol, Metzelder, Drenthe; Diarra, Guti, Van der Vaart, Granero; Raúl and Benzema. Despite that they took a 4-0 that could not be traced in the return before a packed Bernabéu.

The ‘Alcorconazo’ was the grave of the Chilean, who in the League continued to be firm and with admirable regularity. In fact, the team killed 96 points and with 31 victories in the 38 games played. The best League ever played by Madrid in its history Until that date. But Guardiola’s Barça was a bit better (99 points) and that was his final sentence. Pellegrini only lasted a year, but he was a gentleman and he always left the memory of a coach who tried to get Madrid to play good football.