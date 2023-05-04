Genoa – Chaos on the field. Apologies at the end. The soporific Samp-Torino lights up in the final. Pietro Pellegri, Genoese and Grifo heart, goes on the run, bypasses Ravaglia and scores. Valuable technical gesture, for a predestined goal hitherto held back only by injuries, but provocative hands raised to the ears under the South. Sampdoria’s reaction on the pitch is vehement, the grenade teammates try to defend Pellegri, Campione loses control and it takes a while for the game to resume. Yellow to Pellegri and Amione, who had rushed towards the former Genoa from the bench, Bufalo already booked and thus expelled. At the end of the match spirits are on but in the press room the worst seems to be over. The apologies come.

STANKOVIC: “THE IMAGES SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES”

“Pellegri’s gesture? Maybe he’ll grow up and maybe in the future he’ll realize what he’s done. As a person I go further. It’s not gossip, there are images that speak. But we accept the apologies. You can make mistakes, the important thing is to learn. Maybe not today, but in two years he will realize that it was not the time or the place to do something like that, because it had to leave us in our troubles and sufferings. He had scored go home and don’t put salt on an open wound it hurts badly. I felt sorry for our fans, I thank Juric for the apologies as well as those that came from the granata managers in the tunnel upon returning to the locker room “. Dejan Stankovic’s analysis of this Samp-Torino starts here, minute number 94′ with the provocative exultation of the grenade attacker.

Stankovic’s anger after Pellegri’s gesture (handle)

“What can happen happened, it also happened in other stadiums with more visibility. There are different ways of reading the situation but you have to accept the difficulties of the others”. Then the Dorian coach added: “We are all a block with our fans: the moment we are experiencing goes beyond any imaginable difficulty, but we accept everything.”

We take a step back to the defeat in Florence which had also led Stankovic to the decision to take a step back thinking about his resignation: “The first half in Florence was good, then we literally melted away. I love my boys because they have always given so much. After Fiorentina we clarified to understand if we could continue together. I don’t want to make certain figures, both for us and for our fans. When you lose 5-0 the world collapses on you, it was the first time for me. I wanted to run away and hide because I’m not used to losing like this and Sampdoria can’t make certain figures. And I wanted to sink from shame. Then I clarified with the club and the players, we all go on together until the end. Before the match I was moved because, for us who defend the club, it’s really difficult. I want to protect the kids to the end. And the fans did the same.”



Pietro Pellegri rejoices under the Sampdoria fans at Marassi (lapresse)

PELLEGRI’S MEA CULPA

Pellegri himself admitted the mistake: “Everyone knows my story, I’m Genoese, Genoese since I was a child, but I made a mistake. And when one makes a mistake, you have to apologize. That’s why I’m here to apologize to Sampdoria, to its players to his fans.”

JURIC’S EXCUSES

“Pellegri’s gesture was very reprehensible and I apologize on behalf of all of us at Sampdoria and its fans.” This is how Turin coach Ivan Juric comments on his forward’s exultation in the press room that on the occasion of the doubles he put his hands to his ears right under the South Staircase recalling his past in Genoa and triggering the reaction of players and fans. “You have to have absolutely respect for your opponent who is going through a bad time, such an episode shouldn’t have happened. I didn’t want to talk to him right now, but he apologized and realized what he did but these things shouldn’t be done,” underlined the grenade coach who, after Pellegri’s gesture, approached the Sampdoria bench to reassure Stankovic.”Dejan is going through a very difficult moment: he reacted in an energetic way, I wanted to calm him down a bit and also hug him. He is also a great man in terms of how he is transmitting Sampdoria’s values, “added Juric. The coach also lingered on the progress of the match which handed over three more points for a ranking that can still give us hope for eighth place . “In the first half we had to score even more goals while in the second we could have done a little better”.