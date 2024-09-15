The newspaper Provencefrom the province of Vaucluse (South of France), dawned on Thursday with a front page with photos of the 50 defendants in the Pélicot trial. The images, with blurred faces, belonged to the men who responded to Dominique Pélicot’s call for a decade to rape his wife while she was sedated in the bedroom of their house. The newspaper accompanied the photos with a short biography of each one and a title on the inside pages of this sort of special five-page supplement: “Portraits of the banality of evil.” The statement emulated the famous theory of the philosopher Hannah Arendt on the psychological nature of the Nazi Adolf Eichmann, an ordinary guy who was not even anti-Semitic, despite becoming one of the organizers of the Holocaust. And that, the motives that could lead supposedly normal people to marry horror with their acts, are one of the main questions in a case without much mystery as regards the evidence and the sentence.

The profiles of the 50 accused – 32 at liberty and 18 in custody – are varied in personal and professional terms: journalist, worker, nurse, gardener, fireman… Their lives, in general, seem ordinary and simply attached to the system, although the years spent in prison have darkened many of them. The trial has given rise to the idea that the monster often hides next door. It has also given credence to the idea that most assaults occur in a domestic setting or that the weapons used are simply from the home medicine cabinet.

Mass demonstration in Paris during the trial of Gisèle Pelicot Photo: Teresa Suarez | Video: EPV

The monster could be all of us, according to the rumour emanating from the defendants’ defence team. Also some of the neighbours of Mazan, the pretty and quiet village in the south of France where the couple had retired a decade ago. “Look, this doesn’t represent us. We have nothing to do with these people,” says a waitress in the main bar, a few metres from the car park of the André Malraux school, where Pélicot forced the men who came to his house to park discreetly. Three of the defendants in the trial could be from this town. “And what does he mean by that?” the waitress rightly protests.

Entrance to Mazan, the village where the rapes were committed. Manon Cruz (REUTERS/)

Mazan and Avignon are separated by a 40-kilometre road that runs through the lush vineyards of Provence, which thousands of tourists visit every year. On the way back to the city, a huge, freshly painted graffiti welcomes visitors: “Hello to those banal men capable of horrible crimes,” the work reads. A few kilometres away is the Palace of Justice in Avignon, where an extraordinary case will be tried until next December for the crimes committed and for the lack of doubts about their authorship. Given the amount of evidence, the guilty pleas of most of the accused and the expected conviction, what will be relevant will be the reflections that will emerge from here and how they will mark France’s relationship with certain concepts in sexual matters such as consent, submission or sexual education.

Beatrice Zavarro, a lawyer with experience in defending sexual offenders, leaves the court hours before the trial with the papers under her arm and her robe still on. Dark-skinned, petite and wearing burgundy-coloured glasses like a tiara, she has become one of the most iconic characters in the trial taking place these days in Avignon. She represents the main defendant, Dominique Pélicot. Her role, of enormous moral and emotional complexity, is fundamental in a trial that she has lost. She accepted the case because she found it “very interesting on a human and personality level”.

Zavarro’s idea – or at least his opinion of the accused – is that it is useless to evoke the “banality of evil” when it is a moral concept. “Morality is not justice. And we are not here to judge moral questions, but facts, criminal offences. And in any case, it is not a question of the banality of evil. Otherwise, this man would have traces of other convictions on his record. And he only has one in 2010, when he filmed upskirts,” he says. Something that is not entirely accurate, because although he is not yet charged, Pélicot’s DNA implicates him in two other rapes that the investigating judge is now investigating. Two real estate agents – the same profession as him – who were raped after being put to sleep with ether.

Beatrice Zavarro, Dominique Pélicot’s lawyer, speaks to reporters at the courthouse in Avignon, September 9. Manon Cruz (REUTERS)

“You can do something monstrous without being a monster”

The idea that Zavarro defends would transform Pélicot, the alleged mastermind of more than 50 rapes, into a mirror for society. “We are all capable of doing horrible things,” says the lawyer. “There are no predictions about what an individual can or cannot commit. We see it with children too. There can be behaviors that are not a reflection of our personality.” Zavarro explains that she does not expect anything concrete from the sentence, because she and her client know that he will be convicted. “I am going to try to send a message that the man I am defending is not a monster. What he has done is monstrous, incontestable, and I am not going to minimize his responsibility. I am simply saying that one can do something monstrous without being a monster. He built a family, had a wife whom he loved and she loved him, had three children who each have a position. His life was normal and everyday. And besides that, there was a darker part, in the shadows, for which he is now sitting in the dock.”

Gisèle Pélicot’s lawyers, as well as the victim herself and her family, know that the end of the trial is largely written. “My clients only hope to gain a better understanding of who this man was who raised them, or with whom they shared their life for 50 years, because one day they discovered that they did not know him. They want to know who the man was with whom they shared their holidays, who raised them, who took them to school… For his children, in their forties, it is important to know now because the backbone of their life has collapsed and they need to understand many things,” says lawyer Antoine Camus.

For the lawyer, there are still many gaps in the case. “Did all this start in 2011, when the police discovered it, or had he been doing it for years? Was he only using Temesta to drug her? Was he putting his wife in danger of death by giving her 10 2.5 milligram pills that could kill her? The reality of the facts is that they no longer expect anything more than that, because they have understood that Pélicot was duplicity made man.”

Demonstration in support of Gisèle Pélicot, on Saturday in Paris. Teresa Suarez (EFE)

Psychiatrists attribute Pélicot’s behaviour to the so-called cleavage rather than to the caricature of the monster or the moral idea of ​​evil. This is a self-defence phenomenon that develops in the first years of life to protect oneself from a strong anxiety generated by the distortion between the image that we would like to send to others and what we really are. “And this mechanism of self-protection explains why this man had an A side and a B side. And why he only showed the A side to his family, including his wife, who had to put her to sleep so that she wouldn’t see it. It would have been much easier for the family if this man had been a bad father, had hit his children, had been a disinterested husband… But no, he was a great father, a wonderful neighbour and his wife adored him. They all fell from a 36th floor.”

Gisèle Pélicot – who still keeps the surname she adopted when she married Dominique – has become a symbol of the feminist struggle in recent weeks. Her face appears in hundreds of photomontages of activism against sexual abuse. This Saturday, various marches are being called across the country in support of the victim, who decided to make the trial public so that the press could have access to all the testimonies. “This case will be a turning point,” Elsa Labouret, spokesperson for the association Osez le feminisme, told this newspaper. Her lawyer clarifies the issue and points out that she is not seeking to turn this trial into “a trial against men, or about the toxicity of male sexuality.” “It is not at all what she says. She cannot prevent anyone from thinking or assuming it as they wish. But she is not seeking this to be an opposition between the sexes, on the contrary, she wants this to be a dialogue and to tell the reality of what rape is in all its crudeness. It is not an opposition, it is a conversation.”

Pélicot is still ill for the time being. After suspending his testimony for two days, he is expected to appear in court on Monday and begin to provide all these answers.