At the Moscow Zoo, pelicans came to the pond from the closed pavilion for the first time since winter. This was reported on April 26 in the zoo’s Telegram channel.

It is noted that the birds spend the winter in the Birds and Butterflies pavilion, where they build nests, incubate eggs and feed chicks. As soon as the ice on the pond melts, zoo staff release the pelicans into the open water of the New Zoo Territory.

Curly-haired pelicans led by the self-proclaimed “pelican leader” Matvey were the first to leave. From birth, he was nursed by the zoo staff, so he considered himself a man for a long time and still treats his relatives condescendingly.

After a couple of hours, pink pelicans appeared on the pond, and the next day – cormorants.

All birds are fed fresh fish twice a day, and, as the press service of the zoo notes, curly pelicans are more fond of herring, and pink pelicans are more fond of carps.

Earlier, on April 13, the brown bear Grom came out of hibernation at the Moscow Zoo from the center for the reproduction of rare animal species. For him it was the first hibernation in his life.

The day before, raccoons woke up from their winter sleep at the Moscow Zoo. It is noted that the animals began to wake up some time ago, but due to unstable weather, the process was delayed.

On April 11, it became known that the Madagascar tenrecs came out of hibernation in the capital’s zoo. Thanks to immersion in sleep, the metabolism of animals normalizes, the body prepares for reproduction, their well-being and mood improve.