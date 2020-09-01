Pelevin changes gender, the former spokesman for the patriarch goes online, and Pepperstein competes with Dali. In the last summer month, the publishing house seemed to have decided to make up for lost time during the quarantine period and gave out the best that had accumulated over the summer. Izvestia has chosen the most notable book novelties.

“Invincible sun”

Victor Pelevin

There is a well-known conspiracy theory, according to which Victor Pelevin has not written his novels for a long time, but entrusted it to a neural network. She dutifully shuffles phrases from the author’s past, authentic works with media headlines and top news on social networks. Otherwise, how can you give out a novel a year so consistently?

Moreover, each new book still becomes an event and causes fierce controversy. The seven hundred-page “Invincible Sun” is no exception. Many critics declared Pelevin’s novel one of the best in general, others authoritatively report that the author is hopelessly outdated. Still others seriously argue that it follows from the text that Pelevin has changed sex – like the directors of his beloved and regularly quoted Matrix. The reason for such gossip is the fact that for the first time Pelevin’s narration comes from the perspective of a woman. Her name is Sasha, and she “decided to meet her thirtieth on a motorcycle along the road.” At the same time, the writer does not hide that the personality of the heroine is a convention, a mask under which he himself, along with all his cultural code, known to all reading people in Russia, is hidden. However, under the rest of the masks, too, he, and this again is not a surprise to anyone.

Photo: EKSMO Publishing House

Fabulously “The Sun” is a little reminiscent of “The Master and Margarita”, where there are an infinite number of Wolands, devilry, Sabbath and tempting absurd speeches with false miracles are everywhere. The heroine is something like Ivan Bezdomny, and under a certain combination of circumstances, her consciousness is transferred to the Roman Empire, where court realities are mixed with divine revelations, popularly explaining the whole essence of life. And about the coronavirus, it will also be said there, you just need to be patient.

“Petersburg stories”

Roman Senchin

Just a few months after the release of the collection of short stories The Loop, a new book by the famous prose writer Roman Senchin appeared on the shelves. The title “Petersburg Stories” clearly indicates a literary model. From Gogol, here is not only the scene of action, but also the main thing – the theme of the little man. But instead of collegiate assessors and titular advisers, Senchin has businessmen, as well as students, alcoholics and barmaids, and imperial Petersburg with palaces and embankments is giving way to depressive outskirts with killed communal apartments and dormitories of the same type.

No, heroes of stories also sometimes drop into the Hermitage, walk around Peterhof, stare at the Neva. But the river in them causes the idea of ​​drowning, and the historical beauty – boredom. How can one not recall Senchin’s “Eltyshevs”, where the Russian village was shown as a branch of hell on earth. Peter in the new book is no less disastrous. This comparison, however, suggests that it is not the streets and houses that are to blame, but the people inhabiting them. It is they who drink and swear incessantly, hate each other and live in an atmosphere of total dislike.

Photo: EKSMO Publishing House

The question is whether to have compassion for them, as the humanism praised in the literature of the 19th century requires, because they do not evoke special sympathy. The author does not insist and does not squeeze out a tear, but describes the ordeal of the heroes with bitter irony. The special charm of the collection is in the plot crossings between the texts, as if reminding that everything in this world is intertwined and there is no escape from fate.

“Alice in Wonderland”

Lewis Carroll / Pavel Pepperstein

The tradition of involving leading “adult” artists in the design of children’s books was not born yesterday – the same “Alice” was illustrated in the West by Salvador Dali, who saw an ideal surrealistic text in Carroll’s work. But for the painter and writer Pavel Pepperstein, who adores absurdist tales and creates them on an industrial scale, work on a new edition is also a continuation of a family tradition. His father, Viktor Pivovarov, a conceptual artist, earned money in his youth by working with Detgiz, and his mother Irina wrote poetry for children.

Photo: VAC Foundation

Generally, Pepperstein and “Alice” seem to be made for each other. And here it is felt in every image, even in tiny drawings in the fields. Everything is done with great love and imagination. Most of the pictures are emphatically two-dimensional, and even with Suprematist elements: heads-circles, legs in a triangle … But when perspective appears, the image becomes even stranger and more conventional, as if floating in the weightlessness of sleep. Pepperstein follows in the footsteps of Dali, emphasizing the phantasmagoric nature of the plot, but he has something that the great Spaniard almost does not have: childish spontaneity, lightness and the feeling that all this is not serious.

“Performance theory”

Richard Schechner

Despite the “scholarly” title, the first published work in Russian by one of the largest American theorists and practitioners of performance, Richard Schechner, is far from academic boring. It is based on essays written from 1966 to 1976. The very concept of “performance” was only just emerging, actionism came into vogue and gradually transformed from an art underground into an almost mainstream practice. Schechner, however, considers this direction not in a narrow way, but in the broadest one, reckoning among performative practices and boxing matches, and theatrical art, and religious rituals, and any other situations in which some people, guided by some idea, lead themselves differently than in everyday life, and others react to it.

According to Schechner, performance has in fact always existed. He is not an artificial invention of the avant-garde, but the fruit of the natural aspiration of man, inherent in him by nature. It is not for nothing that a photograph of a Papua New Guinean aborigine resting after a dance was used in the cover design.

Photo: VAC Foundation

How fair this approach is is a moot point. But the result is a much broader focus of research. Schechner’s book is an attempt to understand the hidden mechanisms of society and in the end to figure out what pushes us to any public activity.

“To be Ivanov. Fifteen years of dialogue with readers “

Aleksey Ivanov

A pretentious at first glance title, of course, means not only “to be yourself”, but also “to be one of many.” A popular writer by the name of Ivanov (and even from the provinces) in the country of Ivanovs, Petrovs, Sidorovs, against his will, whether he wants it or not, claims to be the people’s representative. And judging by the books, including this one, Aleksey Ivanov does not argue with a stereotype, but rather the opposite. The 300-page volume is compiled from the extremely conscientious correspondence with readers, which the author of the popular novels “Heart of Parma” and “Tobol” has been conducting on his official website for many years. However, the final text turned out to be more ambitious than it seems from the description. Of course, this is both fan reading and material for future biographers, but at the same time, an integral attempt in thought to reflect on national cultural and social problems.

Photo: Publishing House “Alpina Publisher”

Answers are divided into blocks by topic. There is also about the confrontation between Moscow and the provinces, and about the status of the writer, and about the nature of creativity – I must say that the author was lucky with questions and readers (although what kind of author is such a reader). We will hardly ever wait for books of “ordinary” journalism with Ivanov’s name on the cover, so this is the only opportunity to learn first-hand both about the writer’s kitchen and the conceptual foundations of his fiction novels. Ivanov once again confirms that a good writer is not so much even talent, good speech and twisted plots, but the tireless work of thought. Among other things, Being Ivanov is also an inspiring read about how strict principles and well-formulated goals can move mountains.

“Hiroshima”

John Hersey

August in Russia is traditionally considered the cursed month – it was chosen by historical cataclysms and “black swans”. But it is also a terrible month for Japanese history. Exactly On August 6, 1945, for the first time in the world, nuclear weapons were used – the American bomber “Enola Gay” dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima. A year later, The New Yorker magazine for the first (and last) time gave an entire issue for one huge reportage. In it, young journalist John Hersey empathetically and eerily told six stories of people whose lives were changed by this explosion. And almost 40 years later, in 1985, Hersey finished writing the last chapter about what happened to his characters next.

Photo: Individuum Publishing House

This reportage, published many times as a separate book, immediately became a classic of the genre. It was such texts that paved the way for the “new journalism”, sit in the core of every American reporter, and also greatly changed fiction, including. Transparent, very specific language, precisely found intonation, adherence to principles and sympathy for the heroes without a shadow of publicistic pathos – all this makes Hersey’s book an ideal example of how you can talk about tragedies that are almost impossible to talk about. Previously, only a small fragment of Hiroshima was published in Russian, and finally, on the terrible 75th anniversary of the book, the book appeared in full in Russian.

“Russian key. The priest’s diary “

Archpriest Vladimir Vigilyansky

After the book “The Unholy Saints” by Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov), the phrase “Orthodox bestseller” no longer seems to be something out of the ordinary. Not too long ago, and the concept of “Orthodox blog” also does not particularly hurt the ear. The book of Archpriest Vladimir Vigilyansky – a publicist, literary critic, columnist for Izvestia and the rector of the Church of St. Tatiana at Moscow State University – is, in fact, an Orthodox blog published on paper. For several years now, as a clergyman on his Facebook page, he shares his thoughts with subscribers and responds to current events. Over six years, 1,500 posts have accumulated. Of these, only a third were included in the book.

Photo: “Meeting”

For journalism in the classical sense, it lacks the deliberate paradox of thought. The tone is calm, “pastoral” (the archpriest considers his audience to be Orthodox people who have not yet become parishioners of the church), and many judgments can be predicted with precision to specific formulations. It is precisely the argumentation, quotations, the choice of subjects that are interesting. The blog of Vladimir Vigilyansky reflected many resonant events of recent years: from the discussion around the transfer of St. Isaac’s Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church to the scandal with the film “Holiday” by Alexei Krasovsky. But most often the author turns to past affairs – primarily to the events of the beginning of the last century, the revolution and the execution of the royal family.