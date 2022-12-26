The moving photo of Pelé’s son, two hands shaking. The former champion is hospitalized in San Paolo hospital

It is not clear what the real conditions are Pele. Several newspapers, in the last week, have spoken of a serious deterioration.

A confirmation seems to have come from family members, in particular from his children, who have spent on Christmas day with their dadat the San Paolo hospital.

Just a few hours ago, one of his sons posted a moving photo, which quickly went viral and was shared around the world.

Two hands shakingthat of a son who shakes the hand of his sick father.

Dad my strength is yours.

Pele, better known as O’Rey, found out he had a colon cancer in September 2021. Since then, the former champion has fought with all his might and is still doing it today. Sadly, hospitalization was required and the world of football is hoping they don’t have to read another heartbreaking news story.

How is Pele really?

News broke last January that the metastases had spread throughout his body, but then the family reassured the world. This photo now and the sentence that accompanies it, they worry.

How is Pelé really doing and how long does he have left to live? Everyone this last week is praying that O’Rey will make it win his last game.

The world of football is already mourning and worried.

In mourning because Siniša Mihajlović passed away forever at the age of only 53, after a long battle against the leukemia. A news that arrived like a bolt from the blue, which many still find it hard to believe.

And worried about Gianluca Vialli, who unfortunately was hospitalized due to a worsening of his health conditions. The sports manager and former footballer has discovered that he has a pancreatic cancer.