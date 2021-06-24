Brazilian star Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’ congratulated Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Thursday on his 34th birthday and asked him to continue “making the world smile”.

“Happy birthday Leo Messi. Keep making the world of football smile,” the triple world champion with Canarinha wrote on his social networks (1958, 1962, 1970).

Pelé, 80, accompanies his message with a photograph of Messi during a match with the Albiceleste.

The mythical former striker of Santos y Cosmos feels great admiration for the Argentine, who these days is concentrated with his team while playing the Copa América in Brazil 2021.

Argentina is leader of group A of the South American tournament, with 7 points (two wins and a draw), and is already qualified for the quarterfinal round.

On Wednesday, Pelé also praised through his social networks the French Kylian Mbappé and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who faced their respective teams in the group stage of the Eurocup.

“Today two of the players I admire most in football will face off. It will be a great day for football lovers,” he said.

Last week, he also had words of affection towards his compatriot Neymar, who has shone in this start of the Copa América, which takes place on Brazilian soil with the coronavirus pandemic still out of control.

With two goals scored to date in the competition, the Paris Saint-Germain striker is just nine goals away from equaling Pelé (77) as Canarinha’s top scorer in official matches.